TOKYO, Aug 29 The Nikkei benchmark is set to
edge up on Monday after U.S. stocks gained when Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke raised hopes for more stimulus for the economy, but
trading volume may be subdued ahead of the ruling party
leadership election and major U.S. economic indicators coming
out later this week.
Japan's ruling Democratic Party holds a leadership vote on
Monday, and analysts said investors may stay on the sidelines
before the result is known in the afternoon.
"The impact of the election may be limited as Japanese
political matters are tending to be offset by other external
factors such as U.S. economic indicators, but since it's a major
political event for the country, players may want to see the
outcome before taking large positions," said Kazuhiro Takahashi,
general manager at Daiwa Securities.
"But U.S. jobs data is much more important for setting the
tone in the market, so people are looking at it for mid-term
investment decisions."
Five lawmakers, including fiscal conservative Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Trade Minister Banri Kaieda and former
foreign minister Seiji Maehara, registered on Saturday to run in
the party vote. The winner will become prime minister by virtue
of the Democratic Party's majority in parliament's lower house.
Analysts said that commodity shares such as oil and mining
stocks may outperform after both gold and oil rose on Friday,
when Bernanke raised hopes that the central bank could consider
further stimulus measures to fight high unemployment.
Nikkei futures traded in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,795
compared with their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,790.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 8,797.78 on
Friday, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent
to 756.07.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 9,700
and 9,900 on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1176.8 1.51% 17.530
USD/JPY 76.76 0.08% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1899 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1825.88 -0.14% -2.620
US CRUDE CLc1 85.54 0.20% 0.170
DOW JONES 11284.54 1.21% 134.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St posts 1st weekly gain in more than a month
> Dollar tumbles after Bernanke; U.S. jobs data ahead
> 10-year T-note futures open lower in Asian trade
> Gold rises 2 pct as Bernanke raises easing hopes
> Oil rises as Irene targets U.S. East Coast
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is considering teaming up with
Kansai Electric Power Co to try to win a nuclear power
plant deal in Turkey, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Saturday.
--Mitsui OSK
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd said it will incur a charge of about
7 billion yen ($91 million) related to overhauling vessel
operations, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
-- Tokyo Electric Power
Tokyo Electric Power on Sunday denied a report that it was
considering a double-digit percentage price hike after the March
11 tsunami crippled a nuclear power plant.
--KDDI
KDDI Corp, operator of the 'au' mobile phone service,
overtook Softbank Mobile Corp in terms of smartphone sales at
consumer electronics stores in July, the first time it has
surpassed its rival, the business daily Nikkei reported on
Saturday.
--Softbank
Japanese telecommunications firm Softbank said on Friday it
would offload almost all its 4 percent stake in Yahoo Inc
to repay a loan of about $1.1 billion owed to Citibank
.
--Nippon Steel
Nippon Steel Corp unit Nippon Steel Engineering aims to
double foreign sales to 40 percent of the total as a way of
coping with the sluggish domestic economy under a medium-term
business plan running through fiscal 2015, business daily Nikkei
reported on Monday.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund Klamann)