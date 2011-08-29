TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei is set to rise on Tuesday after U.S. stocks surged on strong consumer spending data as well as a merger between two big Greek banks which provided relief in debt-stricken Europe.

Consumer spending recorded its largest increase in five months in July in the United States, supporting the view that the economy was not falling back into recession.

"Exporters may be helped by surprisingly strong U.S. consumption," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

"But there will be a slew of other important U.S. economic indicators coming out this week such as ISM and jobs data, so trading may be thin as investors want to see those results before building large positions."

Analysts said that banking shares are likely to outperform following gains in their U.S. and European counterparts after Greek banks Alpha ( ACBr.AT ) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger with help from Qatar, shoring up a sector battered by the euro zone's debt crisis.

They added that valuations for Tokyo shares continue to be attractive, with the average price-to-book ratio of shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's first section standing around 0.94, and this is likely to encourage buying on dips.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,945, up 0.8 percent from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,870.

The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.6 percent at 8,851.35 on Monday. The broader Topix index climbed 0.4 percent to 758.83.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,800-9,000 on Tuesday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1210.08 2.83% 33.280 USD/JPY 76.89 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2641 -- 0.074 SPOT GOLD 1788.19 0.05% 0.940 US CRUDE CLc1 87.64 0.42% 0.370 DOW JONES 11539.25 2.26% 254.71 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St surges 2 pct on Greek bank deal; trade thin > Dollar climbs vs yen and franc on US economic data > Bonds drop on stocks rally, upbeat spending data > Gold clips losses from equity gains, dips bought > Oil rises on equities rally, limited Irene impact

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Panasonic Corp

Sanyo Electric Co has decided to implement an early retirement program, expecting about 20 percent of its roughly 2,000 employees at its headquarters to leave by the end of October, the Nikkei business daily reported.

With its operations slated for integration into parent Panasonic in January 2012, management and labor at Sanyo will begin talks this week towards downsizing employees at its headquarters, the paper said.

-- Mazda Motor Co

Mazda said it has decided to assemble subcompact Mazda 2 in Vietnam as early as this year, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.

--Mitsui & Co , Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui & Co and Mitsui Chemicals will partner Brunei's state-run petroleum company to produce fertilizer raw material ammonia for sale across southeast Asia, the Nikkei business daily reported.

--Nissan Motor Co

Nissan has decided to halt domestic production of its Teana luxury sedan as early as 2012 amid weak Japanese demand and worsening export margins stemming from the stronger yen, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)