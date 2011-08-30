* Strong U.S. consumer spending boosts Nikkei
* Domestic investors buying core 30 stocks - fund manager
* Buying may slow down if 9,000 broken - fund manager
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent on
Tuesday, poised to put in a fourth straight day of gains, helped
by stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer spending and a merger
between two big Greek banks but stopped short of breaking above
9,000.
Some market participants said Japanese
institutional investors were picking up exporters such as
automakers but foreign investors remained on the sidelines,
reluctant to step in before more confirmation from data that the
U.S. economy was not slipping back into recession.
"Domestic funds are picking up Topix core 30 stocks such as
Toyota," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm
who asked not to be quoted by name.
"If the Nikkei trades above 9,000, buying may slow down."
The benchmark Nikkei rose in light trade to 8,986.45
by the midday break. The broader Topix index climbed 1.8
percent to 772.35.
Analysts also said some investors will likely stay cautious
as news reports on the current quarter's earnings are likely
emerge in the coming weeks.
"An increasing number of investors have already shifted
their focus to April-September earnings," said Fujio Ando,
senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
"There are many factors that could affect sentiment as well.
The yen is still strong and a new (Japanese) administration is
just about to start. I would not be surprised if they want to
reduce risk taking."
U.S. consumer spending rose 0.8 percent in July,
its largest increase in five months, helped by strong demand for
motor vehicles.
Toyota Motor rose 1.5 percent to 2,755 yen, Honda
Motor gained 2.6 percent to 2,477 yen and Nissan Motor
added 3.3 percent to 696 yen.
Analysts said valuations for Tokyo shares continue to be
attractive, with the average price-to-book ratio of shares
traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's first section around 0.94.
Banking shares were also higher following gains in their
U.S. and European counterparts after Greek banks Alpha (ACBr.AT)
and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger with help from Qatar,
shoring up a sector battered by the euro zone's debt crisis.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 3.3 percent
to 345 yen, Mizuho Financial Group added 1.8 percent to
115 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed 2.8
percent to 2,249 yen.
Stainless steel sheet maker Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co
skidded 15 percent to 167 yen, becoming the second biggest
percentage loser on the main board after it said it plans to
raise up to 5.5 billion yen in a public share sale.
Volume was thin, with 808 million shares changing hands on
the Tokyo stock exchange's main board and the day's volume
looked likely to be less than than last week's average of 2.04
billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)