* Strong U.S. consumer spending boosts exporters
* Domestic investors buying core 30 stocks -fund manager
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent on
Tuesday, poised for a fourth straight day of gains as
stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data lifted
exporters' shares but stopping short of 9,000 as concerns
lingered about the U.S. economy.
A merger between two big Greek banks also eased some fears
about that country's debt woes and lifted banking shares.
"Japanese institutions are buying but we are still seeing
selling by individual investors, particularly those who bought
in at recent lows," said Kenichi Hirano, general manager and
strategist at Tachibana Securities Co in Tokyo.
"In order to break above 9,000 this week, we would need to
see signs that recent U.S. gains aren't temporary, and can
continue," he said.
Some market participants said Japanese institutional
investors were picking up exporters including automakers and
consumer electronics companies, but many foreign investors
remained on the sidelines, reluctant to step in before more
confirmation from data that the U.S. economy was not slipping
back into recession.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 8,945.94.
The broader Topix index climbed 1.1 percent to 767.28.
Analysts also said they expect some investor caution as
media reports on the current quarter's earnings are likely to
emerge in the coming weeks.
"An increasing number of investors have already shifted
their focus to April-September earnings," said Fujio Ando,
senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.
U.S. data on Monday showed consumer spending
unexpectedly rose 0.8 percent in July, the largest increase in
five months, helped by strong demand for motor vehicles.
Toyota Motor rose 0.5 percent to 2,729 yen, Honda
Motor gained 1.6 percent to 2,453 yen and Nissan Motor
added 1.9 percent to 686 yen.
"Domestic funds are picking up Topix core 30 stocks such as
Toyota," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
Sony Corp added 3.7 percent to 1,698 and Toshiba
was up 1.8 percent at 338 yen.
Analysts said valuations for Tokyo shares remained
attractive, with the average price-to-book ratio of shares
traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's first section around 0.94
as of Monday.
Banking shares were also higher following gains in their
U.S. and European counterparts after Greek banks Alpha (ACBr.AT)
and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger with help from Qatar,
shoring up a sector battered by the euro zone's debt crisis.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 2.7 percent
to 343 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed
2.5 percent to 2,242 yen.
JGC Corp gained 2.8 percent to 2,215 yen after the
plant engineering firm said on Tuesday it had won a $400 million
order to build an oil plant in Algeria. Its shares have risen
more than 20 percent so far this year, outperforming the overall
market.
Stainless steel sheet maker Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co
skidded 13.7 percent to 170 yen, becoming the second-biggest
percentage loser on the main board after it said it plans to
raise up to 5.5 billion yen in a public share sale.
Volume was thin, with 1.28 billion shares changing hands on
the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, on track to fall short of
last week's average of 2.04 billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)