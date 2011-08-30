* Market seeking more proof of U.S. recovery for further
gains
* Exporters get lift from U.S. spending data
* Greek bank merger lifts banking shares
* Sony, Hitachi, Toshiba panel merger reports boost related
shares
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 30 The Nikkei climbed for a fourth
straight day on stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer spending
data but stopped short of 9,000 with the market wanting more
reassurance that the U.S. economy was not slipping back into
recession before testing that level.
A merger between two big Greek banks also eased some fears
about that country's debt woes and lifted some banking shares.
Some market participants said Japanese institutional
investors were buying shares of exporters including automakers
and consumer electronics companies but that many foreign
investors remained on the sidelines.
"Japanese institutions are buying but we are still seeing
selling by individual investors, particularly those who bought
in at recent lows," said Kenichi Hirano, general manager and
strategist at Tachibana Securities Co in Tokyo.
"In order to break above 9,000 this week, we would need to
see signs that recent U.S. gains aren't temporary," he said.
Analysts also said they expect some investor caution to
continue as media reports on the current quarter's earnings are
likely to emerge in the coming weeks.
The benchmark Nikkei finished 1.2 percent higher at
8,953.90 in light trade, after touching an intraday high of
8,992.86. The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to
767.30.
U.S. data on Monday showed consumer spending unexpectedly
rose 0.8 percent in July, the largest increase in five months,
helped by strong demand for motor vehicles.
Automakers ended up on Monday but well off their highs in
heavy trading. Toyota Motor rose 0.2 percent to 2,721
yen, Honda Motor gained 1.0 percent to 2,438 yen and
Nissan Motor added 0.7 percent to 679 yen. Toyota was
the most heavily traded share by turnover.
"We need to see U.S. economic data for August, to see how
the economy is holding up," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Among tech exporters, Sony Corp added 3.5 percent
to 1,695 and Toshiba was up 2.1 percent at 339 yen,
also getting a lift from media reports that they and Hitachi
have agreed to merge their small liquid crystal display
making units and that they plan to build a new production base
in Japan.
Suppliers of LCD making equipment also gained with
Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co jumping 9.3 percent
to 519 yen and Ulvac climbing 5.0 percent to 1,242 yen.
Banking shares were also higher following gains in their
U.S. and European counterparts after Greek banks Alpha (ACBr.AT)
and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT sealed a merger with help from Qatar,
shoring up a sector battered by the euro zone's debt crisis.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.8 percent
to 340 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group climbed
2.2 percent to 2,235 yen.
JGC Corp gained 3.2 percent to 2,223 yen after the
plant engineering firm said on Tuesday it had won a $400 million
order to build an oil plant in Algeria. Its shares have risen
more than 20 percent so far this year, outperforming the overall
market.
Some 1.83 billion shares changed hands on the Tokyo stock
exchange's main board, falling short of last week's average of
2.04 billion shares. Advancers far outnumbered decliners, 1,393
issues to 185.
