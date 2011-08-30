(Corrects to add dropped word "set" from headline)

TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei is set to edge lower with investor sentiment hurt by news that U.S. consumer confidence fell to its worst level in two years and as profit-taking is likely after the index rose for four straight days.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,905, down 45 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,950, despite a rise in U.S. stocks for a third session.

U.S. consumer confidence plunged in August to its lowest since the 2007-2009 recession, after a bruising battle over the U.S. budget slammed stock prices and pushed the nation to the brink of default.

The data comes just one day after stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer spending data for July boosted Tokyo stocks.

"Heavy selling is unlikely, but again, investors will probably think that the market is capped around 9,000," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

"Our clients were selling just before the line yesterday."

The benchmark Nikkei finished 1.2 percent higher at 8,953.90 on Tuesday. The broader Topix index gained 1.1 percent to 767.30.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,850-9,000 on Wednesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1212.92 0.23% 2.840 USD/JPY 76.73 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1758 -- -0.088 SPOT GOLD 1835.59 -0.09% -1.610 US CRUDE CLc1 88.52 -0.43% -0.380 DOW JONES 11559.95 0.18% 20.70 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

--Aozora Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is in early stage talks to buy Cerberus Capital's 50 percent stake in Aozora Bank which has a market value of $4.2 billion, two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

--Itochu Corp

Itochu will acquire a 30 percent interest in Shandong Ruyi Group for $200 million or about 15 billion yen this October, making it the second largest shareholder in the Chinese apparel company, the Nikkei business daily said.

--Suzuki Motor

Maruti Suzuki , India's top car maker, said it has resumed partial operation on Tuesday in its northern Indian plant, a day after halting production following a labour dispute. Maruti is 54.2 percent owned by Suzuki Motor.

--Tokyo Electric Power

Tepco unveiled the first details on Tuesday of how it would compensate Fukushima residents for lodging and other costs stemming from their evacuation of areas close to its crippled nuclear plant.

--Nippon Steel Corp

Nippon Steel, the world's fourth-biggest steelmaker, said it expects to start producing coking coal at its Revuboe project in Mozambique in 2014, with development of the site expected to begin in the first half of 2012.

--Osaka Gas Co

Osaka Gas, Japan's second-biggest city gas distributor, said on Tuesday it would build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank at its Senboku LNG terminal 1 to meet rising demand for natural gas.

- Astellas

An experimental anti-clotting drug from Astellas increased bleeding two- to four-fold in a mid-stage clinical study of heart patients, raising questions about its role in treating those with acute coronary problems.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)