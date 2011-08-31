* More cues from U.S. economic data awaited
* Domestic pension funds buy below 9,000 - analyst
* Foreign investors on sidelines - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei stock average fell on
Wednesday as investors took profits after four days of gains
with sentiment hurt by news that U.S. consumer confidence had
dropped to its worst level in two years.
U.S. consumer confidence plunged in August to its lowest
since the 2007-2009 recession, after a bruising battle over the
U.S. budget slammed stock prices and pushed the nation to the
brink of default.
The data comes just one day after stronger-than-expected
U.S. consumer spending data for July boosted Tokyo stocks.
"Heavy selling is unlikely, but again, investors will
probably think that the market is capped around 9,000," said
Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.
"Our clients were selling just before the line yesterday."
The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at
8,922.89 in midmorning trade. The broader Topix index
shed 0.1 percent to 766.82.
Analysts also noted that Tokyo shares are no longer
oversold, with the Nikkei having gained 3.8 percent from its
recent closing low of 8,628.13 marked on Aug. 22.
"The index may stay in a narrow range below 9,000 until we
have more catalysts for a U.S. economic recovery," said Fumiyuki
Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.
He added that domestic institutional investors such as
pension funds are buying below 9,000, while foreign investors
are hesitant to take positions ahead of U.S. non-manufacturing
data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. jobs data
later this week.
Aozora Bank dropped 6.6 percent to 197 yen as those
who bought shares of the bank on reports of a possible
acquisition by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
took profits on concerns the deal won't materialise, a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm said.
"There are probably easier targets here if ANZ wants to take
a stake in a Japanese bank, and the deal might not be easy to
close," he said. Aozora had surged 8.2 percent on Tuesday,
giving investors a chance to lock in gains.
Taiheiyo Cement Corp tumbled 13.3 percent to 137
yen, becoming the second-biggest loser in percentage terms on
the main board, after it said it would raise up to 37.5 billion
yen in a public share offering in September. It plans to use the
proceeds for capital investment and to restore a quake-damaged
plant.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)