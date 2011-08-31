* More cues from U.S. economic data awaited
* Domestic pension funds buy below 9,000 - analyst
* Foreign investor activity thin
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei average struggled to
rise on Wednesday, pushed up by expectations of more monetary
easing by the Federal Reserve but under pressure as investors
took profits after four days of gains, with concerns lingering
about the U.S. economy.
The benchmark was on track for a monthly loss of nearly 9
percent, with sentiment hurt by news on Tuesday that U.S.
consumer confidence fell in August to its worst level in two
years.
But the grim data reinforced perceptions that the Fed will
come out with new policy steps next month. Minutes of its early
August meeting released on Tuesday showed central bank members
discussed a range of tools they could use to help the economy,
with some actually calling for bold new steps.
Until such steps materialise, gains in U.S. share prices are
likely to be tentative, and Tokyo stocks could struggle to rise.
"Even after four days of gains, the 9,000 level proved hard
to break for the Nikkei, with investors waiting for more signals
from U.S. economic data," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market
analyst at Monex Inc.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 8,960.59.
The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 770.70.
Domestic institutional investors such as pension funds are
buying below 9,000, said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director
at Barclays Capital.
But he and other market participants said foreign investors
are hesitant to take positions ahead of U.S. non-manufacturing
data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. jobs data
later this week.
Economists polled by Reuters expected U.S. non-farm payrolls
to rise by 80,000 in August and unemployment to stay at 9.1
percent.
Shares of clothing company Renown surged 27.6
percent to 199 yen after trading house Itochu Corp said
on Wednesday it would acquire 30 percent of Shandong Ruyi Group
for roughly 15 billion yen ($196 million), giving it an indirect
stake of about 12 percent in Renown. Itochu's shares were up 2.8
percent at 818 yen.
Taiheiyo Cement Corp tumbled 13.9 percent to 136
yen, becoming the second-most actively traded stock by turnover,
after the company said it would raise up to 37.5 billion yen in
a public share offering in September. It plans to use the
proceeds for capital investment and to restore a quake-damaged
plant.
Aozora Bank dropped 7.1 percent to 196 yen as those
who had bought shares of the bank on reports of a possible
acquisition by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
took profits on concerns the deal may not materialise, a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm said.
"There are probably easier targets here if ANZ wants to take
a stake in a Japanese bank, and the deal might not be easy to
close," he said. Aozora had surged 8.2 percent on Tuesday,
giving investors a chance to lock in gains.
Trading volume was thin, with 1.20 billion shares changing
hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. The day's volume
was on track to fall short of last week's average of 2.04
billion shares.
($1 = 76.735 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael
Watson)