TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei stock average closed nearly flat on Wednesday, supported by expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve but under pressure as investors took profits after four days of gains, with concerns lingering about the U.S. economy.

The benchmark Nikkei finished up 0.01 percent at 8,955.20. The broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 770.60. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)