BRIEF-Indigo reports Q3 strong revenue growth of 4.5 pct
* Indigo reports Q3 results: Continued strong revenue growth of 4.5%
TOKYO, Aug 31 The Nikkei stock average closed nearly flat on Wednesday, supported by expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve but under pressure as investors took profits after four days of gains, with concerns lingering about the U.S. economy.
The benchmark Nikkei finished up 0.01 percent at 8,955.20. The broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 770.60. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Indigo reports Q3 results: Continued strong revenue growth of 4.5%
* The Container Store Group Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Parsley Energy announces consolidating midland basin acquisition, revises 2017 capital program and operating guidance, and provides updates on 4Q16 operations, year-end 2016 reserves, and recent hedging activity