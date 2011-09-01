* Volume thin as investors await US economic data

* China PMI data lifts US futures, providing support

* Sony climbs despite bad reviews for tablet computers

* Steelmakers up on report of lower materials costs

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday to clear 9,000 for the first time in two weeks, helped by expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve and by Chinese data but further gains are likely to be limited ahead of U.S. data this week.

Chinese manufacturing data released in the morning came in mostly line with expectations, lifting U.S. stock futures and pushing the Nikkei to its sixth straight day of gains.

"The China PMI data gave some immediate relief to the market, but the U.S. data, particularly the employment numbers, are still to come," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior equity strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management and U.S. nonfarm payroll data will be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. These will provide clues as to the strength of the U.S. economy and the likelihood of more Fed steps.

In thin trade, the benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent to 9,080.05 by the midday break. The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 780.26.

The Nikkei lost 8.9 percent last month as equities markets worldwide were battered in August by the U.S. credit ceiling saga, worries that the United States was slipping back into recession and the euro zone debt crisis.

Some market participants said that given the extent of those losses, September was bound to be a better month.

"There is still a 'reality check' that stocks were oversold in August and we're seeing some rebalancing. At least we are unlikely to see the kind of hedge fund redemptions we saw in August," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Sony Corp rose 2.2 percent to 1,701 yen, after dropping 1.8 percent on Wednesday following a brokerage downgrade. The rise came despite bad reviews for its newly launched tablet computers as investors bought on dips, helped by positive sentiment in the overall market.

Sony shed 12 percent over the past month, underperforming the Nikkei.

Steelmakers' shares also outperformed after the Nikkei business daily said the yen's rise and lower resource prices will likely lessen their raw materials costs.

Nippon Steel Corp rose 3.5 percent to 237 yen, JFE Holdings was up 3.0 percent at 1,820 yen, Sumitomo Metal Industries gained 2.5 percent to 164 yen and Kobe Steel added 2.8 percent to 146 yen.

The day's volume was on track to undershoot last week's average of 2.04 billion shares, with roughly 790 million shares having changed hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board during the morning session. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)