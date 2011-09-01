* Volume thin as investors await US economic data
* China PMI data lifts US futures, providing support
* Sony climbs despite bad reviews for tablet computers
* Steelmakers up on report of lower materials costs
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei average rose on
Thursday to clear 9,000 for the first time in two weeks, helped
by expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve and by
Chinese data but further gains are likely to be limited ahead of
U.S. data this week.
Chinese manufacturing data released in the morning came in
mostly line with expectations, lifting U.S. stock futures and
pushing the Nikkei to its sixth straight day of gains.
"The China PMI data gave some immediate relief to the
market, but the U.S. data, particularly the employment numbers,
are still to come," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior equity
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
U.S. non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply
Management and U.S. nonfarm payroll data will be released on
Thursday and Friday, respectively. These will provide clues as
to the strength of the U.S. economy and the likelihood of more
Fed steps.
In thin trade, the benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.4
percent to 9,080.05 by the midday break. The broader Topix index
gained 1.3 percent to 780.26.
The Nikkei lost 8.9 percent last month as equities markets
worldwide were battered in August by the U.S. credit ceiling
saga, worries that the United States was slipping back into
recession and the euro zone debt crisis.
Some market participants said that given the extent of those
losses, September was bound to be a better month.
"There is still a 'reality check' that stocks were oversold
in August and we're seeing some rebalancing. At least we are
unlikely to see the kind of hedge fund redemptions we saw in
August," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.
Sony Corp rose 2.2 percent to 1,701 yen, after
dropping 1.8 percent on Wednesday following a brokerage
downgrade. The rise came despite bad reviews for its newly
launched tablet computers as investors bought on dips, helped by
positive sentiment in the overall market.
Sony shed 12 percent over the past month, underperforming
the Nikkei.
Steelmakers' shares also outperformed after the Nikkei
business daily said the yen's rise and lower resource prices
will likely lessen their raw materials costs.
Nippon Steel Corp rose 3.5 percent to 237 yen, JFE
Holdings was up 3.0 percent at 1,820 yen, Sumitomo
Metal Industries gained 2.5 percent to 164 yen and Kobe
Steel added 2.8 percent to 146 yen.
The day's volume was on track to undershoot last week's
average of 2.04 billion shares, with roughly 790 million shares
having changed hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board
during the morning session.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)