TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei stock average is set to edge down on Friday with profit-taking expected to emerge after the index gained for six straight days and after U.S. indexes slipped on caution ahead of a key U.S. labour report.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent on Thursday on wariness ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report which is expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession and which may provide clues on the likelihood of any further easing steps from the Federal Reserve.

"The Nikkei closed above 9,000 for the first time in two weeks yesterday, so that should provide support, but there might be some selling ahead of the weekend and to take profits after six sessions of gains," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

A decline in the employment component of the Institute for Supply Management's factory activity index also heightened worries that August jobs growth will be weaker than feared. ISM's factory activity index came in only just above the level that indicates growth.

Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,995, down 65 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 9,060.

The benchmark Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent to 9,060.80 on Thursday. The broader Topix index gained 1.0 percent to 778.28.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,900 and 9,050 on Friday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2259 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1204.42 -1.19% -14.470 USD/JPY 76.87 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1319 -- -0.102 SPOT GOLD 1824.69 0.01% 0.140 US CRUDE CLc1 88.73 -0.22% -0.200 DOW JONES 11493.57 -1.03% -119.96 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Toshiba Corp

Toshiba Corp will unveil a new tablet computer at a European trade show and release it as early as next month, business daily Nikkei reported.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday it and Taiwanese engineering firm CTCI Corp have jointly won a full turnkey contract for three coal-fired power generating units with a total capacity of 2,400 megawatts from Taiwan Power Co .

- KDDI

Tokyo Electric Power may sell about 200 billion yen's ($2.6 billion) worth of shares in KDDI back to the telecommunications company to help pay compensation to victims of its Fukushima nuclear crisis, Jiji news agency reported without citing sources. A spokesman for Tepco said there were no plans to sell the stock back to KDDI.

- Gree

Mobile social gaming platform Gree said on Thursday that it will establish subsidiaries in five countries including Korea, Singapore, U.K., Netherlands, and Brazil to help with development and support for local game developers. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)