TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell on Friday to trade below 9,000 as profit-taking emerged after six straight days of gains, and after U.S. indexes slipped on caution ahead of a key U.S. labour report.

The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.9 percent to 8,976.93, and the broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 771.81. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)