TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell on Friday, slipping back below the psychologically key 9,000 level as profit-taking emerged after six straight days of gains and following a drop in U.S. shares ahead of a key jobs report.

"Global economic worries are the main focus and volume has been relatively low recently. At times like this, both buying and selling can be risky, so this is keeping stocks trapped in their recent ranges," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei, which closed above 9,000 for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, was down 0.8 percent at 8,989.20. The broader Topix index fell 0.7 percent to 772.50.

Volume was thin, with 556 million shares changing hands so far on the Tokyo exchange's main board, on track to fall short of last week's average daily volume of 2.04 billion shares.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1 percent on Thursday on wariness ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to underscore fears the economy is headed for another recession and which may provide clues on the likelihood of any further easing steps from the Federal Reserve.

A decline in the employment component of the Institute for Supply Management's factory activity index, announced in the U.S. on Thursday, added to worries that August jobs growth will be weaker than feared.

Japanese markets showed a muted reaction to media reports on Friday that Jun Azumi, a former parliamentary affairs chief for the ruling Democratic Party, will become Japan's new finance minister.

"Since the former finance minister has become the prime minister, the situation will remain stable and secure and the same basic policies will continue," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities, before Azumi's appointment was reported.

KDDI climbed 2.1 percent to 585,000 yen after a ratings upgrade by Deutsche Securities and a Jiji news report that Tokyo Electric Power may sell about 200 billion yen ($2.6 billion) worth of shares in KDDI back to the telecommunications company.

Toyota Motor was down 1.3 percent at 2,719 yen and Honda Motor shed 2 percent to 2,507 yen in active trade after data showing their U.S. sales dropped in August. Toyota's U.S. sales fell 13 percent last month and Honda's tumbled 24 percent. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Nathan Layne)