TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei stock average is set to rise on Monday and is on track for a monthly gain in October, though the yen's persistent strength and worries about Japanese companies earnings are likely to keep any advance in check.

The dollar edged to a fresh record low against the yen early in Asia on Monday, briefly falling as low as 75.31 yen.

U.S. stocks are poised to post a winning month which helps market sentiment here but strategists say Japan is suffering from two problems of its own: a strong currency, and floods in Thailand that have disrupted output of some manufacturers.

"The Nikkei ended at a two-month closing high on Friday, so it's difficult for the market to push it up too far, but it's unlikely that there will be a sell off, either," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

Strategists said the Nikkei will likely trade between 9,000 and 9,150.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 9,060, up 10 points from their Osaka close of 9,050 JNIc1.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Friday showed that brokers were set to buy a net 2.6 million shares. Buy orders came to 16.1 million and sell orders totalled 13.5 million.

The Nikkei climbed 1.4 percent on Friday to 9,050.47, gaining 4.2 percent for the week. The broader Topix index added 1.1 percent to 771.43, rising 3.7 percent over the week.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2314 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.09 0.04% 0.500 USD/JPY 75.75 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3239 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1742.65 0.18% 3.210 US CRUDE CLc1 93.38 0.06% 0.060 DOW JONES 12231.11 0.18% 22.56 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Sony

Sony Corp, struggling with a loss-making television business, is considering dissolving its LCD joint venture with South Korea's Samsung Electronics in a bid to cut costs, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

- Olympus

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has called for clarification about a string of controversial payments made by Olympus Corp, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

- Honda

Honda Motor Co is likely to be forced to keep its Thai factory shut for about six months due to severe flooding, a move seen affecting 3 percent of its annual global car output, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

- Panasonic

Electronics maker Panasonic Corp is set to post a group net loss of 300 billion yen ($3.95 billion) in the year to March 2012, hurt by a global slowdown and the yen's strength, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

- Shipping companies

The economic slowdown in the U.S. and Europe is prompting marine shipping companies to reducing containership runs, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported Monday. Nippon Yusen KK is suspending two North American routes, and rivals Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. is also planning to cut some European and North American routes. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. will reduce capacity on European routes.

- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group said on Friday its net profit for the April-September first-half is likely nearly double its previous forecast thanks to reduced credit costs.

- Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd, the world's second-biggest chip gear maker, posted a 43 percent fall in quarterly operating profit amid a sectorwide slump, but it lifted its full-year outlook closer to market expectations on cost cuts.

- Daiwa Securities

Daiwa Securities Group, Japan's second-biggest brokerage, posted its third straight quarterly loss amid a slump in domestic stocks and said it would cut more than 300 overseas jobs as it braces for tough conditions ahead.

