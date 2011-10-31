* Benchmark pares gains after rising more than 1 pct
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei average reversed early
losses on Monday after Japanese authorities intervened to curb
persistent yen strength that has cut deeply into many
manufacturers' earnings, but was off its highs as some investors
locked in gains.
Big manufacturers Honda Motor Co , Toshiba Corp
and Panasonic Corp , which report earnings
later on Monday, were all down by the midday break.
The three are among companies who have faced headwinds from
yen appreciation, as well as recent flooding in Thailand which
has disrupted production at facilities there.
The Bank of Japan intervened in foreign exchange markets,
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday, to counter
speculators driving up the yen as the currency's strength
threatens to derail the economy's recovery from the March
earthquake.
The Nikkei rose as much as 1.1 percent to a
three-month intraday higher after the dollar spiked higher
against the yen, and some investors used the opportunity to take
profits.
"The intervention definitely had a major short-term effect
and sharply drove up both the dollar and the Nikkei, but some
investors are unsure of the outlook on whether the Nikkei's
gains will be sustained, and decided to sell into the rise,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
The Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 9,096.27 at the midday
trading break, on track for a monthly gain of over 4 percent.
The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 775.08.
The Nikkei rose as high as 9,152.39, its highest intraday
level since Aug. 8, soon after the intervention began.
Manufacturers whose shares have suffered from concerns about
the strong yen's impact on earnings were off session lows hit
before the intervention.
Panasonic fell 0.7 percent to 820 yen, after the Nikkei
business daily reported on Sunday that the electronics maker is
set to post a group net loss of 300 billion yen ($3.96 billion)
in the year to March 2012, hurt by a global slowdown and the
yen's strength.
Honda shed 0.8 percent to 2,478 yen, underperforming rival
carmakers, after a weekend report that Honda will likely have to
keep its Thai factory shut for about six months due to severe
flooding. The move is seen affecting 3 percent of its annual
global car output, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.
Toyota Motor Corp was up 2.2 percent while Nissan
Motor Co was 2.4 percent higher.
Toshiba was down 1.1 percent at 359 yen. The electronics
maker has seen its core flash memory operations suffer from
lopsided currency exchange rates and its operating profit for
the April-September period is believed to have tumbled 24
percent on the year to around 80 billion yen, Nikkei reported.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)