TOKYO, Oct 31 The Nikkei stock average fell on Monday, giving up sharp intraday gains made after Japanese authorities intervened to curb persistent yen strength, as investors locked in profits on concerns the yen won't stay down for long.

The Nikkei ended down 0.7 percent at 8,988.39, but still logged a monthly gain of 3.3 percent. The broader Topix index dropped 1 percent to 764.06. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)