TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei share average looks
set to slip on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks tumbled on the
failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings and fresh
worries about Europe after the Greek Prime Minister called an
unexpected referendum on aid to his country.
Market players are also keeping an eye on the yen, a day
after Japan's yen-selling intervention pushed back the currency
from record highs. They say the move has failed to dispel
scepticism in the stock market that the currency's strength will
likely squeeze Japanese exporters' bottom line.
"I don't think the Nikkei's uptrend has changed just yet but
there will be an adjustment after the recent rally," said
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Market players said the Nikkei would likely to trade between
8,750 to 8,900 on Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,885 on
Monday, down from the close in Osaka JNIc1 of 8,960.
The cash Nikkei average ended down 0.7 percent at
8,988.39 having failed to keep gains to a three-month intraday
high of 9,152.39, triggered after the dollar jumped against the
yen on Japan's intervention. The broader Topix index
dropped 1 percent to 764.06.
Japanese exporters are cutting their profit forecasts due to
the yen's gains. Many have also been hurt by supply chain
disruptions due to flooding in Thailand.
On Monday Honda Motor withdraw its annual earnings
guidance on Monday, blaming uncertainty in currency markets and
floods in Thailand.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Honda
Honda Motor withdrew its annual earnings guidance on Monday,
blaming uncertainty in currency markets and floods in Thailand,
just as it was starting to recover from Japan's earthquake and
tsunami. Among Japanese automakers, Honda has been hit the
hardest by the supply disruptions caused by both Asian
disasters. The latest floods in Thailand have caused direct
damage to the company's car factory in Thailand's Ayutthaya
province.
Honda said its North American production would be half of its
original plan from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10 at its six plants in
the United States and Canada due to parts shortages resulting
from the floods.
-- Panasonic
Panasonic Corp forecast an annual net loss of 420 billion
yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade, as it cut
unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned,
while battling a soaring yen and weak demand in the United
States and Europe.
Panasonic accelerated the pace of restructuring as it races
to shake off losses at its TV unit -- a problem it shares with
rival Sony -- and strips out overlapping businesses
after its buyout of subsidiary Sanyo.
-- Toshiba
Japan's biggest chip maker eked out a rise in quarterly
operating profit on cost cuts in its PC and smartphone display
businesses, and kept its earnings outlook unchanged above
expectations.
But the strong yen weighed on the world's No.2 maker of flash
memory chips behind Samsung Electronics , sending its
core chip profits down close to 20 percent, even as its nuclear
power business confronts regulatory delays in the wake of the
Fukushima nuclear crisis.
-- Olympus
Southeastern Asset Management, the largest non-Japanese
investor in Olympus Corp , said the maker of medical
optics and cameras should publish minutes of board meetings
related to a series of controversial payments made during a
string of acquisitions.
Southeastern said in a letter, written on Oct. 20, but made
public on Monday, it wanted to review minutes from meetings that
preceded and followed the takeovers of Gyrus, Altis, Humalabo
and News Chef and a number of abnormally large payments made to
financial advisors as part of the transactions.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)