TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei share average looks set to slip on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks tumbled on the failure of trading firm MF Global Holdings and fresh worries about Europe after the Greek Prime Minister called an unexpected referendum on aid to his country.

Market players are also keeping an eye on the yen, a day after Japan's yen-selling intervention pushed back the currency from record highs. They say the move has failed to dispel scepticism in the stock market that the currency's strength will likely squeeze Japanese exporters' bottom line.

"I don't think the Nikkei's uptrend has changed just yet but there will be an adjustment after the recent rally," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Market players said the Nikkei would likely to trade between 8,750 to 8,900 on Tuesday.

Nikkei futures in Chicago <0#NIY:> closed at 8,885 on Monday, down from the close in Osaka JNIc1 of 8,960.

The cash Nikkei average ended down 0.7 percent at 8,988.39 having failed to keep gains to a three-month intraday high of 9,152.39, triggered after the dollar jumped against the yen on Japan's intervention. The broader Topix index dropped 1 percent to 764.06.

Japanese exporters are cutting their profit forecasts due to the yen's gains. Many have also been hurt by supply chain disruptions due to flooding in Thailand.

On Monday Honda Motor withdraw its annual earnings guidance on Monday, blaming uncertainty in currency markets and floods in Thailand.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Honda

Honda Motor withdrew its annual earnings guidance on Monday, blaming uncertainty in currency markets and floods in Thailand, just as it was starting to recover from Japan's earthquake and tsunami. Among Japanese automakers, Honda has been hit the hardest by the supply disruptions caused by both Asian disasters. The latest floods in Thailand have caused direct damage to the company's car factory in Thailand's Ayutthaya province.

Honda said its North American production would be half of its original plan from Nov. 2 through Nov. 10 at its six plants in the United States and Canada due to parts shortages resulting from the floods.

-- Panasonic

Panasonic Corp forecast an annual net loss of 420 billion yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade, as it cut unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned, while battling a soaring yen and weak demand in the United States and Europe.

Panasonic accelerated the pace of restructuring as it races to shake off losses at its TV unit -- a problem it shares with rival Sony -- and strips out overlapping businesses after its buyout of subsidiary Sanyo.

-- Toshiba

Japan's biggest chip maker eked out a rise in quarterly operating profit on cost cuts in its PC and smartphone display businesses, and kept its earnings outlook unchanged above expectations.

But the strong yen weighed on the world's No.2 maker of flash memory chips behind Samsung Electronics , sending its core chip profits down close to 20 percent, even as its nuclear power business confronts regulatory delays in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

-- Olympus

Southeastern Asset Management, the largest non-Japanese investor in Olympus Corp , said the maker of medical optics and cameras should publish minutes of board meetings related to a series of controversial payments made during a string of acquisitions.

Southeastern said in a letter, written on Oct. 20, but made public on Monday, it wanted to review minutes from meetings that preceded and followed the takeovers of Gyrus, Altis, Humalabo and News Chef and a number of abnormally large payments made to financial advisors as part of the transactions. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)