TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday after the failure of U.S. trading firm MF Global
Holdings and fresh worries about Europe raised concerns
on the global economic outlook, prompting profit-taking.
Panasonic skidded 3.8 percent after it said on
Monday that it expects to post an annual net loss of 420 billion
yen ($5.5 billion), its biggest in a decade, as it cut
unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned.
The Nikkei average fell 0.9 percent to 8,909.05,
slipping further from Monday' three-month intraday high of
9,152.39, hit just after Japanese government stepped into the
currency market to stem the yen's strength.
Market players said they think the Nikkei is still in an
uptrend from a low hit in early October as long as it stays
above major support at its 25-day moving average, at 8,728 on
Tuesday.
The broader Topix index dropped 0.6 percent to
759.28.
Although the euro zone's bailout package announced last week
and a string of reasonably strong U.S. data had eased concerns
about the global economy, market players remained on guard
against potential pitfalls.
In the United States, trading firm MF Global Holdings
collapsed on making bad bets on euro zone debts while in Europe,
Italian and Spanish bond yields soared.
The Greek Prime Minister called an unexpected referendum on
the EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country raising
uncertainty over the fate of the aid scheme.
"I think the global outlook will dictate where Japanese
shares will be going. At the moment, there is selling above the
9,000 mark in the Nikkei," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market
analyst at Monex Securities.
Market players are also keeping an eye on the yen, a day
after Japanese intervention pushed back the currency from record
highs. They say the move has failed to dispel scepticism in the
stock market that the currency's strength will likely squeeze
Japanese exporters' bottom line.
Japanese exporters' earning outlook has been hurt by the
yen's recent strength and supply chain disruptions due to
flooding in Thailand.
