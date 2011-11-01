* Weak Chinese PMI report adds to gloom, hurts shippers
* Panasonic slides after predicting biggest loss in a decade
* Investors worry yen won't sustain post-intervention levels
* Shooting Star candlestick pattern may signal trend change
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on
Tuesday after downbeat domestic earnings reports and fresh
worries about Europe prompted profit-taking in exporters and
recent gainers.
Consumer electronics maker Panasonic slid almost 5
percent after it forecast a full-year net loss of some $5.5
billion, its biggest in a decade, as it cut unprofitable
businesses deeper and faster than first planned.
An unexpected fall in Chinese PMI data hurt shares of
China-related firms, and the shipping subindex was
the worst performer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, falling 3.5
percent.
"Stocks are under pressure mainly because so many earnings
reports have contained bad news," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Market participants were also keeping close watch on the yen
amid scepticism that Japanese intervention to weaken the
currency the previous day would have any lasting effect.
While a strong currency eats into exporters' profits and has
been a major factor behind many firms cutting their full-year
earnings guidance, some said the market behavior indicates that
the yen's recent strength has been already factored into many
investors' positions.
"There is no longer any direct correlation between
day-to-day yen moves and recent stock market moves," said
Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
"On Friday, the yen was strong and the Nikkei rose, and
yesterday, the yen fell after intervention and the Nikkei fell,
too."
The Nikkei average was down 1.4 percent at 8,858.78,
slipping further from Monday' three-month intraday high of
9,152.39 hit just after Tokyo stepped into the currency market.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to
755.75.
Some strategists said that despite this week's losses, the
Nikkei will remain in an uptrend from a low hit in early October
as long as it stays above major support at its 25-day moving
average, at 8,728.
However, charts show the Nikkei on Monday formed a "shooting
star" candle pattern, which typically occurs at the top of
uptrends and some technical analysts think this indicates a
bearish shift in market sentiment.
