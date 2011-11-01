* Weak Chinese PMI report adds to gloom, hurts shippers
* Panasonic slides after forecasting worst loss in a decade
* Investors worry yen won't hold at post-intervention levels
* Shooting Star candlestick pattern may signal trend change
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 1 The Nikkei share average fell on
Tuesday after downbeat domestic earnings reports and fresh
worries about Europe prompted profit-taking in exporters and
recent gainers.
Consumer electronics maker Panasonic slid more than
5 percent after it forecast a full-year net loss of about $5.5
billion, its biggest in a decade, as it moved to cut
unprofitable businesses deeper and faster than first planned.
An unexpected fall in Chinese PMI data hurt shares of
China-related firms, and the shipping subindex was
the worst performer on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, falling 3.7
percent.
"Stocks are under pressure mainly because so many earnings
reports have contained bad news," said Yutaka Shiraki, senior
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Market participants were also keeping close watch on the yen
amid scepticism that Monday's intervention by Japanese
authorities to weaken the currency would have a lasting effect.
While a strong currency eats into exporters' profits and has
been a major factor behind many firms cutting their full-year
earnings guidance, some said market behavior indicated that
recent yen strength had been already factored into many
investors' positions.
"There is no longer any direct correlation between
day-to-day yen moves and recent stock market moves," said
Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.
"On Friday, the yen was strong and the Nikkei rose, and
yesterday, the yen fell after intervention and the Nikkei fell,
too."
The Nikkei average lost 1.7 percent on Tuesday to
end at 8,835.52, slipping further from Monday' three-month
intraday high of 9,152.39 hit just after Tokyo stepped into the
currency market.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.3 percent to
754.50.
Volume was relatively thin, with 1.47 billion shares
changing hands, below Monday's 1.78 billion and Friday's 2.16
billion. More than twice as many issues declined on the main
board as those that gained.
TECHNICAL SIGNALS
Some strategists said that, despite this week's losses, the
Nikkei would remain in an uptrend from a low hit in early
October as long as it stays above major support at its 25-day
moving average, now at 8,725.
The charts show, however, that the Nikkei on Monday formed a
"shooting star" candle pattern, which typically occurs at the
top of uptrends. Some analysts think this could indicate a
bearish shift in market sentiment.
In addition to bearish technical signals, overseas
developments raised concerns.
In the United States, trading firm MF Global Holdings
collapsed due to bad bets on euro zone debt, while in Europe,
Italian and Spanish bond yields soared.
Greece's prime minister called an unexpected referendum on
the EU bailout deal for his debt-ridden country, raising
uncertainty over the fate of the aid scheme.
Panasonic tumbled 5.1 percent to 768 yen after issuing its
net loss forecast, with many market players saying that, while
it was cutting unprofitable businesses, it was unclear how it
would be able to generate profits from the businesses that
remain.
Honda Motor ended flat at 2,406 yen, outperforming
rivals despite withdrawing its annual earnings guidance on
Monday due to uncertainty in foreign exchange markets and the as
yet unknown impact of floods in Thailand.
Some market participants said investors may have already
priced in the worst of the damage from the floods and the strong
yen, as many Japanese exporters are trading close to their book
value. Honda is traded at just over its book value. Other
investors who sold Honda shares short are also likely buying to
take profits on those positions.
Rival car makers slipped, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 1.8 percent and Nissan Motor Co losing 1.9
percent.
Fuji Heavy Industries fell 4.1 percent to 489 yen,
after the automaker said it expected an operating profit of 30
billion yen ($384.7 million) in the year to March, well below
the median analyst estimate of 44 billion yen according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine.
