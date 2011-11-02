TOKYO, Nov 2 The Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday after overseas shares skidded on Greece's surprise call for a referendum on an European bailout plan that investors had hoped would be the solution to that region's sovereign debt woes.

The Nikkei average lost 1.5 percent to 8,706.72, while the broader Topix index dropped 1.4 percent to 744.22. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)