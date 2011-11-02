* Benchmark falls below 25-day moving average

* Investors await U.S. FOMC, wary of yen gains

* Sony slips nearly 3 pct ahead of earnings

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 2 The Nikkei share average fell 2 percent on Wednesday on fears that Greece's surprise call for a referendum could scupper a European bailout plan and deepen the region's sovereign debt crisis.

Thursday is a holiday in Japan, prompting some investors to sell to square positions.

"With so much uncertainty surrounding Europe now, some investors think it's scary to carry long positions over a holiday," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Nomura Holdings tumbled after posting its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years tripling its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion to cope with market conditions a top executive said were about as tough as the 2008 financial crisis.

Other big losers included excavator maker Komatsu Ltd which was sold off last month as fears about the European debt crisis intensified, and then gained sharply on signs of progress towards a solution.

Sony Corp also lost ground ahead of its earnings announcement after the close, which investors fear could reveal a downward revision to guidance after Thai floods disrupted the company's camera production.

The Nikkei average fell 2 percent to 8,659.33, after earlier declining to a three-week intraday low of 8,641.77. The broader Topix index dropped 2 percent to 739.22.

The Nikkei dropped below support at its 25-day moving average around 8,728, which has now become a resistance point.

"The run-up in U.S. and Japanese shares after the European plan was decided last week was too rapid, which is why markets just as suddenly gave back those gains," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank could prepare markets for further monetary policy easing.

Hints of further easing would weigh on the dollar and lift the yen, at a time when Japanese authorities have vowed to take action to quell the currency's strength.

Japan on Monday sold a record of nearly $100 billion worth of yen that drove the dollar from a record low around 75.31 to a high of 79.51 and investors are wary of further intervention.

NISSAN SLIDES

Trading was relatively thin but above recent levels, with 1.38 billion shares changing hands on the main board, on track to top Monday's volume of 1.47 billion shares.

"Investors are selling ahead of the holiday, locking in gains in case of further downside in U.S. stocks later," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, assistant manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.

Nomura fell 3.7 percent to 282 yen.

Nissan Motor Co shares slipped 2.8 percent ahead of the car maker's earnings later in the day, but still outperformed rivals after beating them in October U.S. auto sales.

Nissan's sales rose 18 percent, as Toyota Motor Corp's and Honda Motor Co's sales fell. Toyota's shares declined 3.4 percent and Honda's skidded 3.7 percent.

Olympus Corp shares edged down 0.1 percent to 1,205 yen. Japan's ruling Democratic Party will set up a panel to discuss corporate governance in response to the camera and endoscope maker's M&A scandal, a senior party official said on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)