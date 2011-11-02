BRIEF-Honeywell sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.665/share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.665 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Nov 2 The Nikkei share average fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to a three-week low on fears that Greece's surprise call for a referendum could scupper a European bailout plan and deepen the region's sovereign debt crisis.
The Nikkei average fell 2.2 percent to end at the session low of 8,640.42, its lowest close since Oct. 7. The broader Topix index dropped 2.1 percent to 738.58. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
TORONTO, Feb 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest in nearly two weeks, led by a more than 2 percent gain for energy shares as oil prices rose, while lower prices for base and precious metals weighed on the materials group.