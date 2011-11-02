TOKYO, Nov 2 The Nikkei share average fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday to a three-week low on fears that Greece's surprise call for a referendum could scupper a European bailout plan and deepen the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The Nikkei average fell 2.2 percent to end at the session low of 8,640.42, its lowest close since Oct. 7. The broader Topix index dropped 2.1 percent to 738.58. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)