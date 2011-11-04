* Benchmark trades above 25-moving average
* Nikkei on track for weekly loss
* Nissan outperforms after outlook raised
* Sony shares plunge after loss forecast
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more
than 1 percent on Friday, catching up with U.S. gains after a
Japanese holiday, as it looked increasingly likely that Greece
will abandon a proposed referendum which threatened a plan to
contain Europe's debt crisis.
But Sony Corp was left out of the rally, with its
shares skidding nearly 9 percent at one point, after warning it
would post a fourth straight annual net loss instead of a profit
on yen strength, price slides for TVs and PCs, as well as the
Thai floods.
Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday, when
Wall Street gained after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou
backed away from his referendum proposal that could have
derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt
and shore up European banks.
A source said Papandreou admitted he had made a mistake in
calling on Monday for a referendum on a bailout package agreed
with the EU last week, and that he has struck a deal with
ministers to step down and hand power to a negotiated coalition
government.
"Friday's Japanese stock rebound is a move to take back
ground lost after the Greek referendum renewed fears about
Europe," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Investment Management Co.
"The fears have eased for now, but doubts remain about the
Greek situation, which means upside momentum could slow," he
added.
The Nikkei average was up 1.3 percent at 8,750.76 at
the midday break, although it was still on track for a weekly
loss of more than 3 percent. The broader Topix index
gained 1.3 percent to 748.49, also set for a 3 percent weekly
loss.
But the Nikkei is back above its 25-day moving average of
8,732, which some analysts believe is a bullish signal.
In another encouraging sign, capital flows data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed on Friday that foreign investors
bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of Japanese stocks
last week.
Automakers were among Friday's gainers, led by Nissan Motor
Co . Its shares rose 4.3 percent to 731 yen, after it
raised its annual operating profit forecast despite the strong
yen and disruptive floods in Thailand.
Honda Motor Co added 3.9 percent to 2,393 yen, and
Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.7 percent to 2,548 yen.
Sony was down 7.4 percent at 1,407 yen, after falling as
much as 8.8 percent earlier in the session to their lowest level
in a month. It was the third-heaviest traded issue by turnover.
Olympus Corp was down 7.3 percent at 1,113 yen
after diving by as much as 12 percent. It said on Friday it
would delay its July-September earnings announcement from Nov. 8
as it needs more time after appointing an external panel to look
into its past M&A deals.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) erased earlier
gains and was down 0.7 percent at 300 yen after Japan's trade
ministry said it expects the crisis-hit utility will post a net
loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) in the business year to
next March, as it grapples with the clean-up of the Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant.
Trading was relatively thin but above recent levels, with
743 million shares changing hands on the main board, compared
with Wednesday's full-day volume of 1.77 billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)