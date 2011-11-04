* Nikkei on track for weekly loss, but above 25-moving average

* U.S. nonfarm payroll data awaited for clues to U.S. recovery

* Investors concerned about Italy political problems-strategist

* Nissan outperforms after outlook raised

* Sony shares plunge after loss forecast

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent on Friday, as Greece appeared ready to abandon a proposed referendum that threatened a plan to contain Europe's debt crisis, but the benchmark was still on track for a weekly loss in a week plagued by concerns about Europe.

Sony Corp missed out on the rally and skidded nearly 9 percent at one point, after it warned it would post a fourth straight annual net loss instead of a profit on yen strength, price slides for TVs and PCs, and the Thai floods.

Investors awaited a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the day, which is expected to show the economy created 95,000 jobs last month.

"European fears have faded again, but the payrolls report is a reminder that the strength of the U.S. economy is still a significant factor for markets," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

"And Europe's problems are far from over, with investors worried that political problems in Italy will make that country another hurdle for the region," he added.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces mounting calls to quit and a rebellion within his own centre-right party, as he comes under heavy pressure from European leaders to push through economic reforms.

The Nikkei average was up 1.7 percent at 8,785.96 in late trade, although it was still on track for a weekly loss of about 3 percent. The broader Topix index gained 1.7 percent to 750.95, set for a 2.7 percent weekly loss.

Trading was in line with recent levels, with 1.21 billion shares changing hands on the main board, compared with Wednesday's full-day volume of 1.77 billion shares.

The Nikkei is back above its 25-day moving average of 8,732, which some analysts believe is a bullish signal.

In another encouraging sign, capital flows data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Friday that foreign investors bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of Japanese stocks last week.

GREEK REFERENDUM

Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday, when Wall Street gained after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou backed away from his referendum proposal that could have derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt and shore up European banks.

A source said Papandreou admitted he had made a mistake in calling on Monday for a referendum on a bailout package agreed with the EU last week, and that he has struck a deal with ministers to step down and hand power to a negotiated coalition government.

"Friday's Japanese stock rebound is a move to take back ground lost after the Greek referendum renewed fears about Europe," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

Automakers gained, led by Nissan Motor Co . Its shares rose 4.9 percent, after it raised its annual operating profit forecast despite the strong yen and disruptive floods in Thailand.

Honda Motor Co added 3.5 percent, and Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.7 percent.

Sony was down 8.1 percent at 1,396 yen, after falling as much as 8.8 percent earlier to its lowest level in a month. It was the third-heaviest traded issue by turnover.

Olympus Corp was down 8.3 percent after diving by as much as 12 percent. It said on Friday it would delay its July-September earnings announcement from Nov. 8 as it needs more time after appointing an external panel to look into its past M&A deals.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) erased earlier gains and was down 0.3 percent after Japan's trade ministry said it expects the crisis-hit utility will post a net loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) in the business year to next March, as it grapples with the clean-up of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)