By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose more
than 1 percent on Friday, as Greece appeared ready to abandon a
proposed referendum that threatened a plan to contain Europe's
debt crisis, but the benchmark was still on track for a weekly
loss in a week plagued by concerns about Europe.
Sony Corp missed out on the rally and skidded
nearly 9 percent at one point, after it warned it would post a
fourth straight annual net loss instead of a profit on yen
strength, price slides for TVs and PCs, and the Thai floods.
Investors awaited a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in
the day, which is expected to show the economy created 95,000
jobs last month.
"European fears have faded again, but the payrolls report is
a reminder that the strength of the U.S. economy is still a
significant factor for markets," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"And Europe's problems are far from over, with investors
worried that political problems in Italy will make that country
another hurdle for the region," he added.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces mounting
calls to quit and a rebellion within his own centre-right party,
as he comes under heavy pressure from European leaders to push
through economic reforms.
The Nikkei average was up 1.7 percent at 8,785.96 in
late trade, although it was still on track for a weekly loss of
about 3 percent. The broader Topix index gained 1.7
percent to 750.95, set for a 2.7 percent weekly loss.
Trading was in line with recent levels, with 1.21 billion
shares changing hands on the main board, compared with
Wednesday's full-day volume of 1.77 billion shares.
The Nikkei is back above its 25-day moving average of 8,732,
which some analysts believe is a bullish signal.
In another encouraging sign, capital flows data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed on Friday that foreign investors
bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of Japanese stocks
last week.
GREEK REFERENDUM
Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday, when
Wall Street gained after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou
backed away from his referendum proposal that could have
derailed last week's long-awaited agreement to cut Greek debt
and shore up European banks.
A source said Papandreou admitted he had made a mistake in
calling on Monday for a referendum on a bailout package agreed
with the EU last week, and that he has struck a deal with
ministers to step down and hand power to a negotiated coalition
government.
"Friday's Japanese stock rebound is a move to take back
ground lost after the Greek referendum renewed fears about
Europe," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi
Investment Management Co.
Automakers gained, led by Nissan Motor Co . Its
shares rose 4.9 percent, after it raised its annual operating
profit forecast despite the strong yen and disruptive floods in
Thailand.
Honda Motor Co added 3.5 percent, and Toyota Motor
Corp gained 1.7 percent.
Sony was down 8.1 percent at 1,396 yen, after falling as
much as 8.8 percent earlier to its lowest level in a month. It
was the third-heaviest traded issue by turnover.
Olympus Corp was down 8.3 percent after diving by
as much as 12 percent. It said on Friday it would delay its
July-September earnings announcement from Nov. 8 as it needs
more time after appointing an external panel to look into its
past M&A deals.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) erased earlier
gains and was down 0.3 percent after Japan's trade ministry said
it expects the crisis-hit utility will post a net loss of 576.3
billion yen ($7.4 billion) in the business year to next March,
as it grapples with the clean-up of the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)