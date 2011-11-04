* Benchmark above 25-moving average but logs weekly loss
* U.S. nonfarm payroll data awaited for clues to U.S.
recovery
* Investors concerned about Italy political
problems-strategist
* Nissan outperforms after outlook raised
* Sony shares plunge after loss forecast
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 4 The Nikkei share average rose
nearly 2 percent on Friday, as Greece appeared ready to abandon
a proposed referendum that threatened a plan to contain Europe's
debt crisis, but the benchmark still logged a weekly loss in a
week plagued by concerns about Europe.
Sony Corp missed out on the rally and skidded
nearly 8 percent after it warned it would post a fourth straight
annual net loss instead of a profit on yen strength, price
slides for TVs and PCs, and the Thai floods.
Investors awaited a U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in
the day which is expected to show the economy created 95,000
jobs last month.
"European fears have faded again, but the payrolls report is
a reminder that the strength of the U.S. economy is still a
significant factor for markets," said Yutaka Miura, senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei average added 1.9 percent to finish the
week at 8,801.40, bringing its weekly loss to 2.8 percent. The
broader Topix index gained 1.8 percent to 752.02,
falling 2.5 percent for the week.
Trading volume was in line with recent levels, with 1.67
billion shares changing hands on the main board, compared with
the previous session's full-day volume of 1.77 billion shares.
More than four shares advanced for each one that declined.
The Nikkei is back above its 25-day moving average of 8,734,
which some analysts believe is a bullish signal.
In another encouraging sign, capital flows data from Japan's
Ministry of Finance showed on Friday that foreign investors
bought a net 103.1 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of Japanese stocks
last week.
But those flows likely changed direction after Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou looked set to give up plans for a
referendum that could have derailed last week's long-awaited
agreement to cut Greek debt and shore up European banks.
Tokyo markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday, when
Wall Street gained after Papandreou backed way from the
referendum plan. But strategists say that despite the palpable
relief, worries remain.
"Europe's problems are far from over, with investors worried
that political problems in Italy will make that country another
hurdle for the region," said Mizuho Securities' Miura.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi faces mounting
calls to quit and a rebellion within his own centre-right party,
as he comes under heavy pressure from European leaders to push
through economic reforms.
Automakers gained, led by Nissan Motor Co . Its
shares rose 4.9 percent To 735 yen, after it raised its annual
operating profit forecast despite the strong yen and disruptive
floods in Thailand.
Honda Motor Co added 4.1 percent to 2,398 yen, and
Toyota Motor Corp gained 1.9 percent to 2,552 yen.
"We can see clear winners and losers emerging from the
earnings season, as some companies weather the situation better
than others," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya
Securities.
Sony closed down 7.9 percent at 1,400 yen, after falling as
much as 8.8 percent earlier to its lowest level in a month. It
was the third-heaviest traded issue by turnover.
Olympus Corp tumbled 6.8 percent to 1,118 yen after
diving as much as 12 percent. It said on Friday it would delay
its July-September earnings announcement from Nov. 8 as it needs
more time after appointing an external panel to look into its
past M&A deals.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) erased earlier
gains and lost 0.7 percent to 300 yen, after Japan's trade
ministry said it expects the crisis-hit utility to post a net
loss of 576.3 billion yen ($7.4 billion) in the business year to
next March, as it grapples with the aftermath of the radiation
crisis at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. After the close,
Tepco said it expects a net loss of 600 billion yen for the
year.
