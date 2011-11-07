TOKYO, Nov 7 The Nikkei share average edged down on Monday as investors sold shares after U.S. losses on Friday, with uncertainty about the European debt situation weighing on sentiment.

Greece's prime minister and opposition leader agreed on Sunday on a new coalition government to approve a euro zone bailout deal.

The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent to 8,767.86 and the broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 749.52.

