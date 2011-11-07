TOKYO, Nov 8 The Nikkei share average is expected to remain flat on Tuesday, with worries over European debt problems now turning to Italy, where investors remain cautious before a key parliamentary vote on budget reforms.

Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager for SMBC Nikko Securities, said investors continued to monitor news out of Europe and listen for any comments on the outlook for the global economy.

"The market may rally slightly at the open but remain cautious through the rest of the day on continued worries over Europe and Japanese earnings," said Nishi.

A new source of worry comes from debt-laden Italy, where Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi defied pressure to resign, keeping markets on edge before a parliamentary vote on budget reforms.

U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session slightly higher on Monday, rebounding slightly after Juergen Stark, a member of the European Central Bank's Executive Board, said the region's debt crisis might be overcome in "one or two years at the latest".

The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,700-8,850 on Tuesday, strategists said.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,735, down from their Osaka close of 8,800 JNIc1.

Investors are also looking to Japanese corporate earnings, with Toyota Motor Corp set to release its results later Tuesday.

On Monday, the Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8767.09, giving up some gains after a rise of almost 2 percent on Friday but was holding above its 25-day moving average of 8,737, which is seen as a support.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Suzuki Motor Corp

Suzuki Motor posted a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly operating profit on Monday, even as labour unrest at its Indian subsidiary hit sales in its single-biggest market and kept its cautious annual forecasts unchanged.

July-September operating profit at Suzuki, held 19.9 percent by Volkswagen AG ( VOWG_p.DE ), was 39.2 billion yen ($500 million). Net profit fell 13 percent to 13.28 billion yen.

Suzuki Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki said motorcycle and car production would not be affected through November unless disruptions continue with suppliers such as Aisin Seiki and Denso Corp .

-- Isuzu Motors , Hino Motors

Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors plan to increase production of trucks in Indonesia, responding to the growth in that market and compensate for the disruption caused by flooding in Thailand, the Nikkei newspaper reported. Isuzu plans to invest 30 billion yen to build a new plant and increase production, and Hino will boost production at its existing plant by 50 percent, the Nikkei reported.

-- Nidec

The Nikkei business daily reported that Nidec Corp, a maker of precision motors for CD-ROMs and hard drives, has restarted production at factories in Thailand that were temporarily halted by the floods. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)