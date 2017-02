TOKYO, Nov 8 The Nikkei share average tumbled more than 1 percent on Tuesday, with investors fearful about Europe's debt situation ahead of an Italian parliamentary vote on budget reforms, and as scandal-hit Olympus plunged after saying M&A funds were used to cover securities losses.

The Nikkei ended down 1.3 percent at 8,655.51 and the broader Topix index lost 1.7 percent to 738.03. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)