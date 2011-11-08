TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei share average may edge
higher but is expected to stick to recent trading ranges on
Wednesday, following news that Italy's prime minister would
resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro
zone's debt crisis.
"There will be a knee-jerk reaction to the news of
Berlusconi resigning. But it is unclear who has enough political
support to take his position and make real reforms in Italy,"
said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
Nishimura said jitters over Europe could keep the Nikkei
under its 25-day moving average, now at 8,735, until investors
gain more reassurance that Italy's sovereign debt problems will
be contained.
The Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,650-8,800 on
Wednesday, strategists said.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp will continue to be in
focus with market participants worried about the possibility of
a delisting after admitting it used M&A funds to hide losses on
securities investments.
Nomura Holdings , whose stock slid almost 15 percent
to a 37-year low on Tuesday, will also be in focus. The company
said after the close on Tuesday that media reports speculating
it was involved in past actions by Olympus to defer losses on
its securities investments were not based on fact.
Investors will be watching the Chinese consumer price index
for any hints on that country's economy.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,760, up from their
Osaka close of 8,670 JNIc1.
On Tuesday, the benchmark Nikkei ended down for a
second straight day, falling 1.3 percent to 8,655.51. The
broader Topix index lost 1.7 percent to 738.03.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp posted a 32 percent drop in quarterly
operating profit and withdrew its full-year profit forecasts as
Thai floods have forced Toyota to halt work at its three vehicle
plants in its Southeast Asian export hub at least until Nov. 12.
Toyota said on Tuesday it would keep its Japanese production
reduced at least until Nov. 18.
Between Oct. 10 and Nov. 12, Toyota would lose production of
about 150,000 vehicles from the supply shortage, a spokeswoman
said.
