TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Nikkei average added 0.9 percent to 8,730.98, while the broader Topix index gained 0.8 percent to 744.26. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)