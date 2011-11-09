* Nikkei up almost 1 pct on Italy PM likely exit

* Olympus tanks 20 pct and is down by its daily limit

* Nomura regains some ground, denies Olympus involvement

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei average rose on Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis, while Olympus Corp slumped another 20 percent after admitting it hid losses.

Nomura Holdings jumped 7 percent, regaining some of the ground it lost the day before, after it said media reports speculating it was involved in hiding Olympus' losses were not based on fact.

But market participants while it looked like the index would be capped at 8,800, they did not see that much downside over the next few days.

"Stocks in Japan are going to remain in a narrow range. But it is not like they are going to plunge to really cheap levels...investors aren't in complete despair about the situation in Europe," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

The Nikkei average added 0.9 percent to 8,736.45, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 747.51.

Italy's embattled prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would leave office after parliament approves a budget law that includes reforms demanded by Europe.

"Markets are rallying on the news that Berlusconi will resign, but it is difficult to see what the new face of Italy will look like and what specific reforms will be enacted," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

Shares of Olympus fell to 584 yen, which comes on top of a slide by its daily limit the previous day to a 16-year low after it said for the first time that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday that it needed more information before deciding whether to put Olympus shares under supervision, a step towards possible delisting.

Possible candidates to replace Olympus in the Nikkei average if authorities did decide to delist it climbed. Market participants said these issues include Yamaha Motor Corp , which was up 3.8 percent at 1,125 yen, Elpida Memory , up 3.2 percent at 416 yen and JVC Kenwood , up 3.5 percent at 329 yen.

Nomura rose 7.3 percent to 263 yen.

Olympus is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the centre of the Olympus scandal.

Automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd was up 4.2 percent at 351 yen after rising as high as 360 yen, its highest level since Aug. 10, after posting higher profits and raising its full-year guidance on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)