* Olympus skids 20 pct, down by its daily limit
* Nomura regains some ground, denies Olympus involvement
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei stock average rose on
Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would
resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro
zone's debt crisis, while scandal-hit Olympus Corp
skidded another 20 percent after it admitted it hid losses.
Nomura Holdings rose 2.9 percent, regaining some of
its nearly 15 percent drop in the previous session, after it
said media reports speculating it was involved in hiding
Olympus' losses were not based on fact.
Italy's embattled prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said he
would leave office after parliament approves a budget law that
includes reforms demanded by Europe.
"Investors seem reassured by developments in Italy as of
now, but so many doubts remain about the situation there and
progress on the debt issue that it's hard to be optimistic from
now, so there is still a mood of caution," said Takashi Ushio,
head of investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.
The Nikkei average added 0.9 percent to 8,734.29,
while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to
747.29.
Shares of Olympus fell to 584 yen, which comes on top of a
slide by its daily limit the previous day after it said for the
first time that controversial acquisitions had been used to
cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the
1980s.
Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on
Wednesday stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for
margin selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in
the shares.
If the scandal-hit company were to be delisted, market
participants said possible candidates to replace it in the
Nikkei average include Yamaha Motor Corp , which rose
4.3 percent, Elpida Memory , up 4 percent, and JVC
Kenwood , up 2.2 percent.
Nomura rose 2.9 percent to 253 yen.
Olympus is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a
financial adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the
centre of the Olympus scandal.
Automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd gained 4.2 percent,
after posting higher profits and raising its full-year guidance
on Tuesday.
Sharp Corp rose 1 percent to 718 yen after Deutsche
Securities upgraded its recommendation on the electronics maker
to "hold" from "sell" and raised its target price to 720 yen
from 620 yen.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)