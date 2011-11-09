* Olympus skids 20 pct, down by its daily limit

* Nomura regains some ground, denies Olympus involvement

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei stock average rose on Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro zone's debt crisis, while scandal-hit Olympus Corp skidded another 20 percent after it admitted it hid losses.

Nomura Holdings rose 2.9 percent, regaining some of its nearly 15 percent drop in the previous session, after it said media reports speculating it was involved in hiding Olympus' losses were not based on fact.

Italy's embattled prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said he would leave office after parliament approves a budget law that includes reforms demanded by Europe.

"Investors seem reassured by developments in Italy as of now, but so many doubts remain about the situation there and progress on the debt issue that it's hard to be optimistic from now, so there is still a mood of caution," said Takashi Ushio, head of investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.

The Nikkei average added 0.9 percent to 8,734.29, while the broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 747.29.

Shares of Olympus fell to 584 yen, which comes on top of a slide by its daily limit the previous day after it said for the first time that controversial acquisitions had been used to cover up losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s.

Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on Wednesday stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for margin selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in the shares.

If the scandal-hit company were to be delisted, market participants said possible candidates to replace it in the Nikkei average include Yamaha Motor Corp , which rose 4.3 percent, Elpida Memory , up 4 percent, and JVC Kenwood , up 2.2 percent.

Nomura rose 2.9 percent to 253 yen.

Olympus is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the centre of the Olympus scandal.

Automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd gained 4.2 percent, after posting higher profits and raising its full-year guidance on Tuesday.

Sharp Corp rose 1 percent to 718 yen after Deutsche Securities upgraded its recommendation on the electronics maker to "hold" from "sell" and raised its target price to 720 yen from 620 yen. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)