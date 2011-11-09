* Benchmark regains its 25-day moving average
* Olympus skids 20 pct, down by its daily limit
* Nomura regains some ground, denies Olympus involvement
* SMFG ends up in heavy trading after fall to record low
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 9 The Nikkei stock average rose on
Wednesday following news that Italy's prime minister would
resign, paving the way for austerity reforms to ease the euro
zone's debt crisis, while scandal-hit Olympus Corp
skidded another 20 percent after it admitted it hid losses.
Nomura Holdings rose more than 4 percent, regaining
some of its nearly 15 percent drop in the previous session,
after it said media reports speculating it was involved in
hiding Olympus' losses were not based on fact.
Italy's embattled prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said he
would leave office after parliament approves a budget law that
includes reforms demanded by Europe.
"Investors seem reassured by developments in Italy as of
now, but so many doubts remain about the situation there and
progress on the debt issue that it's hard to be optimistic from
now, so there is still a mood of caution," said Takashi Ushio,
head of investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.
The Nikkei average added 1.2 percent to 8,755.44,
ending above its 25-day moving average, now at 8,743, which some
strategists view as a bullish signal.
The broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to
747.40. Volume was in line with recent levels, with 1.8 billion
shares changing hands, compared with Tuesday's 1.85 billion
shares. About 5 shares rose for each one that fell.
Shares of Olympus fell by their daily trading limit to 584
yen, after also sliding by their limit the previous day after
the camera and endoscope maker said for the first time that
contentious acquisitions helped it cover losses on securities
investments dating back to the 1980s.
Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on
Wednesday stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for
margin selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in
the shares.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange has not taken any action on Olympus
and its shares were trading as usual on Wednesday.
If Olympus were to be eventually delisted, market
participants said possible candidates to replace it in the
Nikkei average include Yamaha Motor Corp , which rose
4.7 percent to 1,135 yen, Elpida Memory , up 4 percent
at 419 yen, and JVC Kenwood , up 3.5 percent at 329 yen.
Nomura rose 4.1 percent to 255 yen. Olympus is a client of
Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial adviser on any of
the deals that are currently at the centre of the Olympus
scandal.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), Olympus'
main lender, topped the main board as the heaviest traded issue
by turnover, with more than three times its average 30 day
volume changing hands.
SMFG shares, which were up more than 2 percent in early
trading, suddenly dropped 5 percent in the afternoon to 2,014
yen, its lowest level since the banking group was formed in
2002. The issue ended up 0.5 percent at 2,130 yen.
Toyota Motor Corp added 1.6 percent to 2,542 yen,
after a source said Japan's top automaker has told its parts
suppliers it aims to return to normal production levels in Japan
in early 2012, restoring output that has been hit by the impact
of Thai floods.
On Tuesday, Toyota posted a 32 percent drop in quarterly
operating profit and withdrew its full-year profit forecasts as
it assessed the impact of the floods.
Automaker Isuzu Motors Ltd gained 4.5 percent to
352 yen, after posting higher profits and raising its full-year
guidance on Tuesday.
Sharp Corp rose 1.4 percent to 721 yen after
Deutsche Securities upgraded its recommendation on the
electronics maker to "hold" from "sell" and raised its target
price to 720 yen from 620 yen.
(Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)