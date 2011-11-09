TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average is set to slip on Thursday and stick to a narrow range after a surge in Italian bond yields signalled a worsening of Europe's debt crisis and sent Wall Street stocks tumbling.

"The Nikkei will drop, following the trend of the U.S. market, as traders find it difficult to move while all the focus is on Italy and the instability in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at Nikko Cordial Securities, adding that support is seen at 8,500.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot up to 7.502 percent on Wednesday, a new high since the euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and said the country must hold an election.

The election, which Berlusconi said were not likely until February, leaves a three-month policy vacuum in which global markets could create havoc.

U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday on Italy's news, marking the market's worst day since mid-August.

Embattled Olympus Corp remains in the spotlight with market participants focusing on the possibility of a delisting after the company admitted it used M&A funds to hide losses on securities investments.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Japan's Financial Services Agency is questioning current and former auditors of Olympus.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,595, down from the Osaka close of 8,730 JNIc1.

The cash Nikkei is likely to trade in a range of 8,500-8,650 on Thursday, strategists said.

On Wednesday, the benchmark Nikkei added 1.2 percent to 8,755.44, ending above its 25-day moving average, now at 8,743. The broader Topix index gained 1.5 percent to 747.40.

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- NTT

NTT said it will spend up to 220 billion yen ($2.8 billion) to buy back up to 3.48 percent of its shares, and will cancel 8.66 percent of its shares.

-- Dentsu

Dentsu cut its operating profit forecast for the year to March to 27.3 billion yen from 32.0 billion yen, citing the yen's rise and uncertain global economic outlook. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)