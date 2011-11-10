* Nikkei drops more than 2 pct on Italy fears, Wall Street tumble

* Olympus shares untraded with glut of sell orders

* Japan police launch full investigation into Olympus

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average dropped more than 2 percent on Thursday after a surge in Italian bond yields signalled a worsening of Europe's debt crisis and sent Wall Street stocks tumbling.

Olympus Corp remained in the spotlight with market participants focusing on the possibility of a delisting after the company admitted it used M&A funds to hide losses on securities investments.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot to their highest since the euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and that the country must hold an election.

The election, which Berlusconi said was not likely until February, would leave a three-month policy vacuum that could wreak havoc in global markets.

"Traders find it difficult to move while all the focus is on Italy and the instability in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at Nikko Cordial Securities.

U.S. stocks tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday on the news from Italy, marking the market's worst day since mid-August.

The Nikkei average fell 2.5 percent to 8,535.92 on Thursday, while the broader Topix index lost 2.7 percent to 729.46.

But strategists said the Nikkei would likely rebound slightly in the afternoon.

"This is a temporary reaction to New York markets and the news from Italy," said Fuji Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

OLYMPUS UNTRADED

Olympus shares were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Thursday, after reports that Japanese police have launched a full investigation into the company over its concealment of securities losses dating back to the 1980s. Police have asked the firm to submit accounting documents, local media reported.

Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on Wednesday stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for margin selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in the shares.

NTT rose 0.6 percent to 4,055 yen and was the second heaviest-traded issue by turnover on the main board, after the telecommunications company said on Wednesday that it would spend up to 220 billion yen ($2.8 billion) to buy back up to 3.48 percent of its shares. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)