* Nikkei drops 2 pct on Italy fears, Wall Street tumble
* Olympus shares remain untraded with glut of sell orders
* Japan watchdog to probe Olympus' auditors -source
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average fell more
than 2 percent on Thursday, in line with tumbles in overseas
equities markets, after a surge in Italian bond yields signalled
a worsening of Europe's debt crisis.
Shares in Olympus Corp were overwhelmed by sell
orders and remained untraded after a report said a police
investigation had begun into the scandal engulfing the company,
with market participants focused on the possibility of a
delisting.
"I don't think it will be very long, less than 1 to 2 weeks
before the bourse places Olympus on its supervisory list," said
Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset
Management.
Placement on the bourse's supervisory list is sometimes but
not always a step towards a delisting.
Italian 10-year bond yields shot to their highest since the
euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and
that the country must hold an election.
The election, which Berlusconi said was not likely until
February, would leave a three-month policy vacuum that could
wreak havoc in global markets.
"Traders find it difficult to move while all the focus is on
Italy and the instability in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi,
equity general manager at Nikko Cordial Securities.
The Nikkei average fell 2.4 percent to 8,549.94 on
Thursday, well below its 25-day moving average of 8,747. The
broader Topix index lost 2.3 percent to 731.84.
The decline was, however, less steep than a 3 percent fall
for U.S. stocks, with Wall Street marking its worst day since
mid-August.
Like their overseas financial counterparts, shares of
Japan's three biggest lenders underperformed.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group tumbled 5.4 percent
to 2,016 yen and Mizuho Financial Group fell 3.8
percent to 102 yen. The two were the second and third-heaviest
traded issues by turnover respectively.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 3.3 percent to
327 yen.
CALLS FOR BOARD TO GO
Olympus shares were notionally indicated at 484 yen, down 17
percent by their daily trading limit of 100 yen. If the stock
remains untraded throughout the session, the shares would settle
down by their daily limit.
Reports said Japanese police have launched a full
investigation into the company over its concealment of
securities losses dating back to the 1980s while shareholders
called for a wholesale cleanout of the board.
The Financial Services Agency also planned to launch an
investigation into Olympus' external auditors, a source told
Reuters.
Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on
Wednesday stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for
margin selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in
the shares.
NTT rose 0.6 percent to 4,055 yen after the
telecommunications company said on Wednesday that it would carry
out plans to spend up to 220 billion yen ($2.8 billion) to buy
back up to 3.48 percent of its shares.
