(Corrects spelling of Olympus in headline)

* Nikkei drops 2 pct on Italy fears, Wall Street tumble

* Olympus shares remain untraded with glut of sell orders

* Japan watchdog to probe Olympus' auditors -source

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, in line with tumbles in overseas equities markets, after a surge in Italian bond yields signalled a worsening of Europe's debt crisis.

Shares in Olympus Corp were overwhelmed by sell orders and remained untraded after a report said a police investigation had begun into the scandal engulfing the company, with market participants focused on the possibility of a delisting.

"I don't think it will be very long, less than 1 to 2 weeks before the bourse places Olympus on its supervisory list," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

Placement on the bourse's supervisory list is sometimes but not always a step towards a delisting.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot to their highest since the euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and that the country must hold an election.

The election, which Berlusconi said was not likely until February, would leave a three-month policy vacuum that could wreak havoc in global markets.

"Traders find it difficult to move while all the focus is on Italy and the instability in Europe," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at Nikko Cordial Securities.

The Nikkei average fell 2.4 percent to 8,549.94 on Thursday, well below its 25-day moving average of 8,747. The broader Topix index lost 2.3 percent to 731.84.

The decline was, however, less steep than a 3 percent fall for U.S. stocks, with Wall Street marking its worst day since mid-August.

Like their overseas financial counterparts, shares of Japan's three biggest lenders underperformed.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group tumbled 5.4 percent to 2,016 yen and Mizuho Financial Group fell 3.8 percent to 102 yen. The two were the second and third-heaviest traded issues by turnover respectively.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 3.3 percent to 327 yen.

CALLS FOR BOARD TO GO

Olympus shares were notionally indicated at 484 yen, down 17 percent by their daily trading limit of 100 yen. If the stock remains untraded throughout the session, the shares would settle down by their daily limit.

Reports said Japanese police have launched a full investigation into the company over its concealment of securities losses dating back to the 1980s while shareholders called for a wholesale cleanout of the board.

The Financial Services Agency also planned to launch an investigation into Olympus' external auditors, a source told Reuters.

Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on Wednesday stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for margin selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in the shares.

NTT rose 0.6 percent to 4,055 yen after the telecommunications company said on Wednesday that it would carry out plans to spend up to 220 billion yen ($2.8 billion) to buy back up to 3.48 percent of its shares.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)