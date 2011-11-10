* Olympus shares remain untraded with glut of sell orders

* Japan watchdog to probe Olympus' auditors - source

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average fell more than 2 percent on Thursday after a surge in Italian bond yields signalled the worst might not be over for Europe's debt crisis, while banks plunged after a drop in their global peers.

Shares of Olympus Corp were overwhelmed by sell orders and remained untraded after a report said police had started an investigation into the scandal engulfing the company, with market participants focused on the possibility of a delisting.

Italian 10-year bond yields shot to their highest since the euro was introduced in 1999, after Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he opposed any form of interim government and that the country must hold an election.

The election, which Berlusconi said was not likely until February, would leave a three-month policy vacuum that could hinder progress on containing the region's debt crisis.

"The developments in Italy sent Wall Street down sharply, but Japan's losses weren't as steep because Japan's recent gains weren't as strong," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

The Nikkei average was down 2.6 percent at 8,530.30 in late trade, compared with the S&P's 3.7 percent drop on Wednesday. The broader Topix index lost 2.5 percent to 731.06.

The Nikkei gained 3.3 percent in October, while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11 percent.

Like their overseas financial counterparts, shares of Japan's three biggest lenders underperformed.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group tumbled 4.8 percent and Mizuho Financial Group fell 3.8 percent. They were the most and third-heaviest traded issues by turnover on the main board, respectively.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 3 percent.

Nomura Holdings slipped 3.5 percent to 245 yen after falling as low as 237 yen in the morning session, its lowest level since at least 1974, as brokerages fell in the downbeat market.

Nomura shed nearly 15 percent on Tuesday, losing 160 billion yen ($2 billion) in market capitalisation, the day Olympus Corp admitted it hid losses dating as far back as the 1990s. Olympus is a client of Nomura, although Nomura was not a financial adviser on any of the deals that are currently at the centre of the scandal.

Olympus shares were notionally indicated at 484 yen, down 17 percent by their daily trading limit of 100 yen. If the stock remains untraded throughout the session, the shares would settle down by the daily limit.

"I don't think it will be very long, less than one to two weeks before the bourse places Olympus on its supervisory list," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

Placement on the bourse's supervisory list is sometimes but not always a step towards a delisting.

The Financial Services Agency plans to launch an investigation into Olympus' external auditors, a source told Reuters. Other media reports said Japanese police are also investigating the company. (Additional reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)