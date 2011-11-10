TOKYO, Nov 10 Japan's Nikkei average fell nearly 3 percent on Thursday after a surge in Italian bond yields signalled the worst might not be over for Europe's debt crisis, while banks plunged after a drop in their global peers.

The Nikkei average lost 2.9 percent to end at 8,500.80, while the broader Topix index dropped 2.6 percent to 730.30. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)