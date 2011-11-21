TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average slipped on Monday, as newly installed European leaders grapple with parlous finances and as a U.S. bipartisan committee inches closer to a deficit reduction deadline.

The Nikkei dipped 0.2 percent to 8,360.67 after the open, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.4 percent to 717.44.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)