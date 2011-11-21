* Nikkei gets closer to key support

* Olympus surges more than 15 pct as speculators buy

* TSE to trade for extra half hour, as planned

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average slipped on Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European leaders grapple with parlous finances and a U.S. bipartisan committee inches nearer to a deficit reduction deadline.

Olympus Corp surged more than 15 percent on Monday as speculators rushed to buy shares of the troubled company after long-term holders cut their stakes and delisting fears subsided.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange will trade an extra half hour longer to 11:30 JST (0230 GMT) to operate its new system for futures and options.

In the U.S., congressional aides said the bipartisan deficit-reduction committee could come up empty handed at midnight on Wednesday and fail to meet their deadline to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over the next decade.

"Unless the bipartisan committee gives up on the deal tonight, they will drag it out until the last possible minute like the debt-ceiling debate in August," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

"The situation in Europe, with bond yields rising above 7 percent and American lawmakers waiting until the last minute to reach a deal are keeping the market jittery," Fukunaga said.

New leaders in Greece, Italy, and now Spain are rushing to enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,365.99, while the broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 718.41.

Market participants said that the Nikkei was unlikely to drop below 8,300 unless trading volume grew substantially. Many investors are wary of the Oct. 5 intraday low of 8343.01, strategists said.

"The Nikkei will dip slightly and continue its slide from last week but expectations that the Bank of Japan will step in to buy exchange traded funds will give the market some support," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Bank of Japan announced it bought exchange-traded funds worth 16.4 billion yen ($213 million), and 700 million yen of REITs on Friday.

Shares of embattled Olympus rose 12.3 percent to 702 yen, swinging sharply from the 16 percent drop at Friday's close.

Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of the company has been questioned by Japanese prosecutors on a voluntarily basis, media said on Saturday.

As attention turns to whether funds used to cover up losses were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780 million investment in technology firm ITX.

Automakers underperformed the broad market in heavy trading, as the dollar slipped below 77.00 yen, raising fears that a strong Japanese currency will take a further bite out of their profits.

Toyota Motor Corp fell 2 percent to 2,399 yen after earlier dropping to 2,376 yen, its lowest level since May 1996. It was the heaviest traded issue by turnover on the main board.

Toyota said on Friday that its production in Japan would return to normal levels this week, but output reductions will continue at factories in South Africa and other parts of Asia. [ID: nL3E7MI15R]

Rivals Honda Motor Co shed 2.4 percent to 2,150 yen and Nissan Motor Co dropped 2.1 percent to 658 yen. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite)