By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average dipped on
Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European
leaders grapple with their parlous finances and as a U.S.
bipartisan committee looked set to miss a deficit reduction
deadline.
Olympus Corp surged more than 15 percent as
speculators rushed to buy shares of the troubled company after
long-term holders cut their stakes and delisting fears subsided.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange began its new trading hours, with
the morning session extended by a half-hour to 11:30 JST (0230
GMT), as the bourse implements a new system for futures and
options.
"Despite the fact that they extended morning trading hours,
volume remains extremely thin and most investors are staying put
in this market," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC
Friend Securities.
On the main board, 630 million shares changed hands, down
from 680 million in the morning on Friday.
The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,365.04, while the
broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 718.09.
Market participants said that the Nikkei was
unlikely to drop below 8,300 unless trading volume grew
substantially. Many investors are wary of the Oct. 5 intraday
low of 8343.01, strategists said.
New leaders in Greece, Italy and now Spain are rushing to
enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent
ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to
finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
In the U.S., sources said the bipartisan
deficit-reduction committee will announce that they failed to
meet their deadline to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over
the next decade.
"The Nikkei will dip slightly and continue its slide from
last week but expectations that the Bank of Japan will step in
to buy exchange traded funds will give the market some support,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
The BOJ announced it bought exchange-traded funds worth 16.4
billion yen ($213 million) and 700 million yen of REITs on
Friday.
SWINGING SHARPLY
Shares of embattled Olympus rose 12.6 percent to 704 yen,
swinging sharply from the 16 percent drop at Friday's close.
As attention turns to whether funds used to cover up losses
were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase
on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780
million investment in technology firm ITX.
"Olympus is like Tokyo Electric earlier this year, it's a
smaller cap stock now and volatile and it's popular with
traders. It's all part of the money game," said SMBC's
Nakanishi.
Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of the company has been
questioned by Japanese prosecutors on a voluntarily basis, media
said on Saturday.
Automakers underperformed the broad market in heavy trading,
as the dollar slipped below 77.00 yen, raising fears that
a strong Japanese currency will take a further bite out of their
profits.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 2.2 percent to
2,394 yen after earlier dropping to 2,376 yen, its lowest level
since May 1996. It was the heaviest traded issue by turnover on
the main board.
Toyota said on Friday that its production in Japan would
return to normal levels this week, but output reductions will
continue at factories in South Africa and other parts of Asia.
Rivals Honda Motor Co shed 2.6 percent to 2,144 yen
and Nissan Motor Co dropped 2.8 percent to 654 yen.
Sumitomo Chemical Co rose 1.5 percent to 265 yen
after the Nikkei business daily reported the company has
developed technology that it claims enables cheaper
mass-production of large-screen OEL (organic
electroluminescence) TV panels, which could spur a shift from
LCD TVs to OEL TVs.
Sumitomo Chemical will invest several billion yen to build a
production facility for the new materials at its Osaka plant by
the end of the year, with production slated to start early next
year, Nikkei said.
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc dropped 1.1 percent to
1,794 yen after it said on Friday that it expects a net profit
for the fiscal year through March 2012 of 90 billion yen,
falling short of its previous estimate of 145 billion yen.
It said its earnings would be hit by a payout of 100 billion
yen to insure damage caused by Thailand's massive floods.
Japanese nonlife insurers were heavily exposed to the floods
because many of their domestic corporate customers have set up
operations in Thailand to escape the strong yen.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
