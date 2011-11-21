* Nikkei gets closer to key support

* Olympus surges more than 15 pct as speculators buy

* TSE trade for extra half hour as planned, volume remains thin

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average dipped on Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European leaders grapple with their parlous finances and as a U.S. bipartisan committee looked set to miss a deficit reduction deadline.

Olympus Corp surged more than 15 percent as speculators rushed to buy shares of the troubled company after long-term holders cut their stakes and delisting fears subsided.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange began its new trading hours, with the morning session extended by a half-hour to 11:30 JST (0230 GMT), as the bourse implements a new system for futures and options.

"Despite the fact that they extended morning trading hours, volume remains extremely thin and most investors are staying put in this market," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

On the main board, 630 million shares changed hands, down from 680 million in the morning on Friday.

The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 8,365.04, while the broader Topix index lost 0.3 percent to 718.09.

Market participants said that the Nikkei was unlikely to drop below 8,300 unless trading volume grew substantially. Many investors are wary of the Oct. 5 intraday low of 8343.01, strategists said.

New leaders in Greece, Italy and now Spain are rushing to enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

In the U.S., sources said the bipartisan deficit-reduction committee will announce that they failed to meet their deadline to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over the next decade.

"The Nikkei will dip slightly and continue its slide from last week but expectations that the Bank of Japan will step in to buy exchange traded funds will give the market some support," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The BOJ announced it bought exchange-traded funds worth 16.4 billion yen ($213 million) and 700 million yen of REITs on Friday.

SWINGING SHARPLY

Shares of embattled Olympus rose 12.6 percent to 704 yen, swinging sharply from the 16 percent drop at Friday's close.

As attention turns to whether funds used to cover up losses were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780 million investment in technology firm ITX.

"Olympus is like Tokyo Electric earlier this year, it's a smaller cap stock now and volatile and it's popular with traders. It's all part of the money game," said SMBC's Nakanishi.

Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of the company has been questioned by Japanese prosecutors on a voluntarily basis, media said on Saturday.

Automakers underperformed the broad market in heavy trading, as the dollar slipped below 77.00 yen, raising fears that a strong Japanese currency will take a further bite out of their profits.

Toyota Motor Corp fell 2.2 percent to 2,394 yen after earlier dropping to 2,376 yen, its lowest level since May 1996. It was the heaviest traded issue by turnover on the main board.

Toyota said on Friday that its production in Japan would return to normal levels this week, but output reductions will continue at factories in South Africa and other parts of Asia.

Rivals Honda Motor Co shed 2.6 percent to 2,144 yen and Nissan Motor Co dropped 2.8 percent to 654 yen.

Sumitomo Chemical Co rose 1.5 percent to 265 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported the company has developed technology that it claims enables cheaper mass-production of large-screen OEL (organic electroluminescence) TV panels, which could spur a shift from LCD TVs to OEL TVs.

Sumitomo Chemical will invest several billion yen to build a production facility for the new materials at its Osaka plant by the end of the year, with production slated to start early next year, Nikkei said.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc dropped 1.1 percent to 1,794 yen after it said on Friday that it expects a net profit for the fiscal year through March 2012 of 90 billion yen, falling short of its previous estimate of 145 billion yen.

It said its earnings would be hit by a payout of 100 billion yen to insure damage caused by Thailand's massive floods.

Japanese nonlife insurers were heavily exposed to the floods because many of their domestic corporate customers have set up operations in Thailand to escape the strong yen. ($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen) (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)