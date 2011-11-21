* Nikkei may break key support this week -strategist
* TSE trades for extra half hour as planned, volume still
thin
* Hopes for support from BOJ ETF buying support
* Olympus surges despite deepening probe as speculators buy
By Lisa Twaronite and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 21 The Nikkei average fell on
Monday, closing in on key support as newly installed European
leaders grapple with sovereign debt woes and as a U.S.
bipartisan committee looked set to miss a deficit reduction
deadline.
Olympus Corp surged as much as 16 percent as
speculators rushed to buy shares of the troubled company after
long-term holders cut their stakes and as delisting fears fade,
although the company's outlook remains far from clear.
In the United States, sources said the bipartisan
deficit-reduction committee will announce that they failed to
meet their deadline to find $1.2 trillion in budget cuts over
the next decade.
"Tomorrow could be scary, if the U.S. misses its deadline,"
Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"Depending on how U.S. stocks react, the Nikkei could break
through support at the Oct. 5 low of 8,343," he added.
The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 8,360.26 by
mid-afternoon, while the broader Topix index lost 0.3
percent to 717.64.
About 897 million changed hands on the main board, compared
to Friday's full-day total of 1.45 billion shares. Volume was
light even though the Tokyo Stock Exchange began new trading
hours on Monday, with the morning session extended by a
half-hour to 11:30 a.m. Tokyo time (0230 GMT).
"Despite the fact that they extended morning trading hours,
volume remains extremely thin and most investors are staying put
in this market," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC
Friend Securities.
New leaders in Greece, Italy and now Spain are rushing to
enact austerity measures amid bond yields close or at 7 percent
ahead of a meeting with euro zone leaders later this month to
finalise the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
The BOJ announced it bought exchange-traded funds worth 16.4
billion yen ($213 million) and 700 million yen of REITs on
Friday, and expectations of further buying provided some support
for shares.
But such buying could slow, as the central bank has incurred
a latent loss of over 40 billion yen ($520 million) on its ETF
holdings as of the end of September, Reuters calculations show.
The BOJ purchased 600 billion yen worth of ETFs as of
end-September, nearly half of its target of 1.4 trillion yen.
SWINGING SHARPLY
Shares of embattled Olympus rose 13.9 percent, swinging
sharply from their 16 percent drop at Friday's close.
The rise came even as investigators continued to probe
whether funds used to cover up losses were funnelled to criminal
groups. Scrutiny is set to increase on deals not yet in the
spotlight, including an ill-fated $780 million investment in
technology firm ITX.
Automakers underperformed the broad market in heavy trading,
as the dollar slipped below 77.00 yen, raising fears that
a strong Japanese currency will take a further bite out of their
profits if the dollar falls further on the deficit reduction
impasse.
Toyota Motor Corp fell 2.6 percent to
2,384 yen after earlier dropping to 2,376 yen, its lowest level
since May 1996. It was the heaviest traded issue by turnover on
the main board.
Rivals Honda Motor Co shed 2.7 percent and Nissan
Motor Co dropped 3.1 percent.
Elpida Memory Inc lost 7.3 percent, continuing its
recent fall on investor concerns about weak demand and low
prices for DRAM chips.
Japan's biggest maker of the chips has shed about 35 percent
of its value since Oct. 27, when it posted a quarterly operating
loss on weak demand for PC chips. Since then, the flooding in
Thailand has made the supply situation even worse and further
weighed on demand.
($1 = 76.900 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)