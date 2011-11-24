(Corrects month in 1st paragraph to April not March)

TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average is set fall to its lowest level since April 2009 on Thursday, as mounting European debt concerns push overseas equities markets lower but investors are unlikely to test the downside too far on expectations that buying by public pension funds will emerge.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,150, down 170 points or 2 percent from their Osaka close of 8,320..

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday on Wednesday, and U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, so volume is likely to be thin.

Germany suffered one of its least successful debt auctions for new 10-year debt since the euro was launched in 1999, sparking fears the debt crisis was even beginning to threaten the country on rising expectations it will have to bail out Europe's weaker nations.

Europe's woes helped send Wall Street to its sixth straight day of losses on Wednesday, but strategists say that Tokyo's losses will be tempered by public fund buying, as well as the Bank of Japan's exchange-traded fund (ETF) purchases which are part of the central bank's liquidity-boosting program.

"U.S. stock weakness and European debt fears remain, but there is an expectation that the Bank of Japan will be buying if the market here falls too much," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,150 to 8,250 on Thursday, strategists said.

It will likely drop below 8,227.63, the two-and-a-half-year intraday low hit on March 15 in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami four days before.

On Tuesday, the Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 8,314.74 while the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 717.79.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- Mitsubishi Corp

Mitsubishi Corp has agreed to buy its partner Murchison Metals' stakes in an iron ore development and a port and rail project in Western Australia for A$325 million ($315 million), rescuing the two projects delayed by escalating costs.

- Nomura Holdings Inc

Nomura has started talks to sell domestic businesses including its real estate arm, the Financial Times reported, as Japan's top brokerage rushes to beef up cash in an ailing stock market. [ID:nL4E7MN0XU}

- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, is forming a partnership with Bank of China to help the Japanese lender's clients raise capital and make payments in yuan, business daily Nikkei said.

- Olympus

Former Olympus Corp CEO turned whistle-blower Michael Woodford is due to meet prosecutors, regulators and police investigating the accounting scandal on Thursday.

- Honda

Honda Motor Co will ramp up production of sports utility vehicles (SUV) in North America and reduce export to the region to offset the impact of strong yen on its earnings, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)