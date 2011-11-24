TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average fell more than 1 percent to its lowest level since April 2009 on Thursday, as mounting European debt concerns push overseas equities markets lower.

The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 8,186.36 while the broader Topix index slipped 1.5 percent to 707.32.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)