BRIEF-GrubHub reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.23
* Q4 revenues $137.5 million, up 38%; Q4 earnings per share $0.16; Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23
TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average fell more than 1 percent to its lowest level since April 2009 on Thursday, as mounting European debt concerns push overseas equities markets lower.
The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 8,186.36 while the broader Topix index slipped 1.5 percent to 707.32.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 8 BHP Billiton Plc has begun halting operations at its Escondida copper mine in northern Chile, the world's largest, ahead of a planned strike on Thursday, a union leader told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Earnings hit by weakness in auto business (Adds analyst comment)