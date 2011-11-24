* Nikkei down almost 2 pct

* Signs of ETF buying supports market

* Brokerage sector leads losses, Nomura down 5 pct

* Olympus shares jump 17 pct for 3rd day of gains

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 24 The Nikkei average fell almost 2 percent to close at a two-and-a-half-year low on Thursday, spurred by a worrying German bond sale and mounting concerns that the European debt crisis will push overseas equities markets lower.

The securities sector led losses, with Nomura Holdings skidding more than 5 percent and Daiwa Securities Group losing 4 percent.

Market participants said the Nikkei's decline was tempered by what looked like buying of exchange-traded funds (ETF) by the central bank. ETF purchases are part of its liquidity-boosting programme.

"The strength of cheaper stocks like Toshiba, Sharp, and Panasonic may be a sign that there is (ETF) buying going on," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.

The Nikkei broke through post-quake lows to drop 1.8 percent to 8,165.18 in light trade and strategists said the benchmark could break below 8,000 this month although they added it would likely be a temporary slide before bouncing back somewhat.

The broader Topix index lost 1.6 percent to 706.08.

The declines came after Wall Street had its sixth straight losing day on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

" The world is in chaos and each major market is looking at and reacting to macro concerns from Europe rather than its own data and economy," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing, Jujiya Securities.

Germany suffered one of its worst auctions for new 10-year debt since the launch of the euro, sparking fears the debt crisis was even beginning to threaten even Berlin as expectations grew that it will have to bail out Europe's weaker nations.

German leaders have resisted calls, most notably from France, to allow the European Central Bank to intervene and act more decisively.

SECURITIES LEAD LOSSES

Nomura fell 5.5 percent to 224 yen, its lowest level since at least 1974, as thin trading volumes and withering share prices threaten brokerages' profit outlook. Nomura has started talks to sell domestic businesses including its real estate arm, the Financial Times reported.

Rival Daiwa Securities tumbled 4.1 percent to 235 yen.

Olympus Corp gained for a third straight day, with its shares jumping 17.3 percent to 1,019 yen, as calls mounted for the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker to remain listed although some noted that the rises were very speculative in nature.

"There is no basis for the stock to be up at this level ... In two weeks the company will announce its revised results," said Jujiya's Okamoto.

"What's going on in the market right now is just traders playing with fire until the company's announcement."

Olympus has said it will meet a Dec. 14 deadline for filing its financial statements for the six-months to September. Big stockholders, a major governance advocacy group and ousted CEO Michael Woodford have all called for Olympus not to be delisted.

Komatsu fell 4.1 percent to 1,818 yen and Fanuc Corp shed 3.3 percent to 11,850 yen. The construction equipment firm and industrial robot maker both garner significant sales in China, and dropped after preliminary data showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November.

But Toshiba Corp rose 0.3 percent to 328 yen after Fitch's technology analyst said Toshiba and rivals Samsung and Hynix are likely to benefit from higher sales of the alternative and faster solid state disk (SSD) memory chips as the Thai floods have disrupted global hard disk drive production .

Volume was thin with 1.5 billion shares changing hands on the main board, slightly less than the 1.51 billion shares on Tuesday.

Declining stocks outnumbered advancing issues 1,315 to 238. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)