TOKYO, Nov 25 - The Nikkei share average fell to a fresh two-and-a-half-year low on Friday after statements by German and French ministers convinced investors that euro zone leaders were no closer to a consensus on how to contain the region's debt crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 8,136.32, while the broader Topix index declined 0.3 percent to 704.08.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)