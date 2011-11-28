TOKYO, Nov 28 - The Nikkei stock average on Monday rebounded from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week as strong U.S. retail sales over the Thanksgiving weekend and a report that the International Monetary Fund was considering support for Italy sparked short-covering.

The Nikkei rose 1.6 percent to 8,287.49, moving away from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week and marking its first gain in six sessions.

The broader Topix index gained 1.3 percent to 715.70. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)