* Nikkei sheds nearly 1 pct

* But drop seen as temporary adjustment from rally

* Europe fears abate for now, IMF seen taking bigger role

By Mari Saito

TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains on profit-taking in Tokyo stocks as worries over the euro zone abated after the International Monetary Fund looked more likely to take an active role in stemming the crisis.

But strategists said it was unlikely the Nikkei would fall far below 8,400 on Wednesday as participants wait for U.S. employment data on Friday.

"All the bad factors (in Europe) have been brought out into the open and plans to deal with them have been presented now," said Hajime Nakajima, a wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka.

"It's like they've injected morphine and the pain for markets for now has gone away," he said.

The benchmark Nikkei had dropped 0.8 percent to 8,406.56 by the midday trading break, and the broader Topix index had fallen 0.6 percent to 725.28.

In Brussels, European finance ministers agreed to strengthen a rescue fund for countries with funding difficulties and said they are consulting the IMF about more aid as bond yields surge across the region.

Yields on new three-year Italian government bonds soared to almost 8 percent on Tuesday as the European Commission urged Rome to go beyond an austerity plan already in place.

The IMF continued to deny that it was in discussions with Italy on any form of financing after sources told Reuters that there were preliminary talks about aid, co-funded by national European central banks.

"The market is becoming cautious after the Nikkei gained more than 300 points in just two days," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, an investment strategy supervisor at Okasan Securities.

U.S. stocks advanced for a second day on Tuesday buoyed by positive consumer confidence data, but Standard & Poor's downgrade of 15 major U.S. and European banking firms after the Wall Street close worried investors in Tokyo.

"Market participants were shocked by the banks' ratings downgrade and they think New York will drop overnight," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, a strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

S&P reduced ratings on megabanks including Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as part of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.

S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 0.6 percent to 1,189.

OLYMPUS CONTINUES VOLATILE TRADE

Troubled Olympus Corp fell more than 12 percent in heavy trading before paring losses after a report said it might not meet the Dec. 14 deadline to file its updated financial results.

An Olympus spokeswoman later denied the report and Olympus pared earlier losses.

Shares of Olympus were down 1.7 percent at 986 yen, continuing what traders call a "money game" of speculative trading. It was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board.

SBI Holdings rose 5.3 percent to 5,970 yen after the venture capital firm said on Tuesday it would buy back up to 370,000 of its own shares, worth 2 billion yen.

Kanamoto, a leaser of construction machinery, rose 5.4 percent to 490 yen after lifting its operating profit estimate for the year ended Oct 31 to 2.9 billion yen from 2.3 billion yen, citing stronger demand for construction machinery due to rebuilding in quake-stricken areas.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)