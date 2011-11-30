TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains on profit-taking as investors were divided on Europe's debt troubles and involvement of the International Monetary Fund in stemming the crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.5 percent at 8,434.61. The broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent to 728.46 . (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)