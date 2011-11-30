BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Eastern Virginia Bankshares, Inc releases fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TOKYO, Nov 30 The Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains on profit-taking as investors were divided on Europe's debt troubles and involvement of the International Monetary Fund in stemming the crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.5 percent at 8,434.61. The broader Topix index shed 0.2 percent to 728.46 . (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Endologix announces appointment of Dan Lemaitre as chairman of the board
* Cytori Therapeutics - FDA division of industry consumer education (DICE) has granted small business status to cytori therapeutics for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: